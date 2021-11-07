Home / Cricket / T20 World Cup: Abu Dhabi's Indian chief curator dies ahead of Afghanistan-New Zealand game
T20 World Cup: Abu Dhabi's Indian chief curator dies ahead of Afghanistan-New Zealand game

Published on Nov 07, 2021 07:22 PM IST

Mohan Singh worked extensively with former BCCI chief curator Daljit Singh in Mohali before moving to the UAE in the early 2000s.
Players perform at the Zayed Cricket Stadium during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.&nbsp;(AP)
Players perform at the Zayed Cricket Stadium during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 07:22 PM IST
PTI |

The chief curator of the Abu Dhabi cricket stadium, Mohan Singh, died hours before Sunday's T20 World Cup game between Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Sources in UAE Cricket confirmed the unfortunate development to PTI though the cause of his death remains unknown. A detailed statement is expected to be released soon.

"It happened today and full details will be revealed when things are more clear. It is very unfortunate," said a source.

Mohan worked extensively with former BCCI chief curator Daljit Singh in Mohali before moving to the UAE in the early 2000s.

Daljit, who served Indian cricket for 22 years, was shocked after learning about Mohan's demise.

"He was a bight kid when he came to me. A very talented and hardworking person. He hailed from Garhwal and also remember him as a family man.

"After he went to the UAE, he used to come visit every time he was in the country but I had not seen him for a while. Gone too soon and it is really tragic," Daljit said. 

Sign out