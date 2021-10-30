Home / Cricket / T20 World Cup: ICC asks Emirates Cricket Board to investigate on crowd behaviour during Pakistan-Afghanistan clash
T20 World Cup: Thousands of ticketless fans travelled to the venue and then attempted to force entry into the stadium.
Afghanistan fans cheer for their team during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Dubai, UAE, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.&nbsp;(AP)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 08:24 AM IST
ANI |

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has asked the Emirates Cricket Board to undertake a full investigation regarding crowd behaviour during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup game between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

More than 16,000 tickets had been issued for the game between Pakistan and Afghanistan. However, thousands of ticketless fans travelled to the venue and then attempted to force entry into the stadium.

"Dubai Police and security staff secured the stadium to ensure the safety of everyone inside and brought in significant additional resources to disperse the crowd and calm the situation. At approximately 7 pm, Dubai Police directed that all gates should remain closed and no further entry was permitted to maintain a safe and controlled environment inside the venue," the ICC said in its official statement.

The ICC has asked the ECB to undertake a thorough investigation into tonight's events to learn any lessons and will work closely with authorities to ensure there is no repeat of this situation in the future.

The ICC, BCCI and ECB have also apologised to any fans with valid tickets who were unable to enter the stadium and they have requested them to contact the ticket provider.

Asif Ali blistering cameo powered Pakistan to a five-wicket win over Afghanistan here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan needed 24 runs in 12 balls but Asif did a Carlos Brathwaite and smashed four sixes to power his side home. (ANI)

