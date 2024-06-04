 T20 World Cup: ICC releases additional tickets for key fixtures including India-Pakistan clash | Crickit
T20 World Cup: ICC releases additional tickets for key fixtures including India-Pakistan clash

PTI
Jun 04, 2024 09:52 PM IST

T20 World Cup: ICC releases additional tickets for key fixtures including India-Pakistan clash

New York, The International Cricket Council on Tuesday released additional tickets for some of its key T20 World Cup matches, including the contest between India and Pakistan here on June 9, following a huge demand from fans for the highly-anticipated clash between the arch-rivals.

T20 World Cup: ICC releases additional tickets for key fixtures including India-Pakistan clash
T20 World Cup: ICC releases additional tickets for key fixtures including India-Pakistan clash

The World Cup is being co-hosted by the USA and West Indies.

"A final release of tickets have been made available across the event, following a thrilling opening weekend of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024," the ICC said in a statement.

"A selection of further General Admission tickets have been released for a number of big matches at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, including for the meeting between India and Pakistan in New York on June 9."

"The ICC has worked in collaboration with partners to make the additional release of tickets and ensure as many fans as possible can be part of the historic event."

The ICC also said that it will make available more tickets in other categories as well for fixtures in Texas and Florida, the two other venues apart from New York, which are hosting the global event in the USA.

"Other matches now have more categories available, including for fixtures at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas and Broward County Stadium in Florida where there are now limited General Admission tickets for sale.

"Fans wanting the ultimate World Cup experience in either the West Indies or USA can secure tickets to the Premium Club and the exclusive Diamond Club, where fans can rub shoulders with the legends of the game in the best seats in the house," the statement added.

India will play their opening Group A match of the World Cup against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday before taking on Pakistan at the same venue on Sunday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Cricket News / T20 World Cup: ICC releases additional tickets for key fixtures including India-Pakistan clash

