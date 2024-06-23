 Rohit Sharma exacts revenge for Virat Kohli with fiery send off to Bangladesh batter after Tanzim Hasan shenanigans | Crickit
Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
New Delhi
Rohit Sharma exacts revenge for Virat Kohli with fiery send off to Bangladesh batter after Tanzim Hasan shenanigans

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 23, 2024 12:35 PM IST

Earlier in the match, fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib gave an aggressive send-off to Virat Kohli after dismissing him in the first innings.

Virat Kohli's half-century-less run in the 2024 T20 World Cup continued on Saturday as the former India captain was dismissed for 37 runs in the Super Eight match against Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. The dismissal later became the talking point on social media, not for the manner in which he was bowled, but for fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib's aggressive send-off. India captain Rohit Sharma later exacted revenge with a fiery send off of Bangladesh opener Litton Das.

Rohit Sharma (right) during his fiery send off to Litton Das
Rohit Sharma (right) during his fiery send off to Litton Das

After Rohit's early dismissal in the match, Kohli looked to continue on a patient note in search of his first half-century in the tournament, where he had only managed 29 runs in the opening four games. However, as he looked to take on Tanzim down the ground, he was deceived by the length and the pace of the delivery, which snuck underneath the bat to hit the middle of the middle stump. Tanzim, who has been Bangladesh's best-ever bowler in any T20 World Cup editions, celebrated the big dismissal with an internet-breaking send-off to Kohli. He aggressively stared at Kohli as the batter made his way back to the pavilion before joining his teammates in the celebration.

Later, in the second innings of the match, Rohit exacted revenge with a fiery send-off to Litton after the latter was dismissed trying to clear the deep mid-wicket boundary for the second time in a row against Hardik Pandya. The delivery was pushed a tad more wider even as Litton shuffled across with Hardik drawing back the length as well. The batter failed to middle it, and Suryakumar Yadav, who was the only fielder in that region, snaffled it.

India later won the game after Bangladesh was restricted to 146 for eight in 20 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India with his 3 for 19, while Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh picked two wickets each.

The win for India saw them rise to the top spot in the Super Eight Group 1 points table. They will now face Australia on Monday in Gros Islet with the aim to make the semifinals for the second time in a row in T20 World Cups.

News / Cricket News / Rohit Sharma exacts revenge for Virat Kohli with fiery send off to Bangladesh batter after Tanzim Hasan shenanigans

