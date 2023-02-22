T20 World Cup: India hope aggression pays off versus champions Australia

The scenes at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the T20 World Cup final between India and Australia must be still fresh in the minds of both teams. A world record 86,714 spectators witnessed the summit clash. India had beaten the hosts in an earlier league match, and came into the final with what looked like a genuine chance but Australia turned up in some style to take the title, stamping their authority in women’s cricket and leaving the Indian cricketers teary-eyed.

Cut to T20 World Cup in 2023. Both the teams are at it again as destined rivals often are but this time they are clashing in the semi-final at Newlands in Cape Town.

Eyeing their first ICC trophy, India will have to beat the best team in the world to reach the final and they will know from experience that is easier said than done in knockout matches, Australia are riding high on form and momentum, Meg Lanning has found her rhythm and her drive, Alyssa Healy is giving them starts that give the opposition the jitters and the attack is firing as well. In the last five years, Australia have played 68 matches and lost just 7. The challenge is immense but exactly the kind that can inspire determination and fear in equal measure.

For starters, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will have to look past the fact that they are playing Australia. The moment they start thinking they are facing Australia all the records and numbers could have a paralyzing effect. But if they can just come out and play as they usually do, they could have a chance. It is a big if but that would be their best opportunity.

India, on their part, have looked patchy in the tournament. They lost to England but beat everyone else and will hope that the in-form Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh can carry the batting once again. They will also need the captain, their most destructive player when on song, to play a stellar hand.

In the press conference on the eve of the game, Ghosh said that India will showcase a fearless attitude and deploy an attacking game plan to stop Australia from dominating.

“Australia is a top team with very strong opposition," said Ghosh. "They like to attack and dominate. In order to deal with it, we will also be in an attacking mode and counterattack. We have worked on their weak areas and would target those. I would not like to talk about it at the moment but show it in the game.”

In the tournament, Ghosh has led the charge as India’s finisher, having been dismissed just once in four games, while scoring 122 runs at a strike rate of 140.

The bowlers haven't been as impressive as the team management would have hoped but medium-pacer Renuka Singh’s performances have given them a boost. The spinners have been off-colour in conditions that haven't always suited them.

Australia, as usual, have very few weaknesses. Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham and Alana King are the spin equation in the line-up with the well-oiled pace attack of Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt and Ellyse Perry. Alyssa Healy will also be back to full fitness for the game.

“She (Healy) is match-fit and raring to go in the next game. It is good that she is back in the team. She is our important player,” informed Australia captain Meg Lanning.

Alyssa missed the game against South Africa due to a quad injury but has had success against India in the past. With Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney and Gardner also in good form, Australia have great depth in their batting.

“We like to call ourselves a calm bunch who are very clear about the plans we like to execute and believe in our abilities. India is a strong team and we are ready for the big game," said Lanning. "We need to adapt and change according to the situation. T20 cricket can change very quickly. India can play well as a team if not stopped. We are ready for that challenge."

Lanning added: "It would be important to stop Shafali and Smriti from scoring runs. They are key players for them and can take the game away very quickly. So, taking early wickets will be on our minds. They are a strong group of players who have played together for a while now.”

Australia had recent success against India when they arrived in Mumbai to play a T20I five-match series. They beat the hosts 4-1. Before that India lost to Australia in the game for the gold medal during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“Going by the pitch today, it seems a good one." said Ghosh. "If we bat first, we would like to put up a score around 180 on the board to put pressure on Australia, who bat deep. And if they bat first, we would want to restrict them to 140-150.”

But at the same time, Ghosh realises that knockout matches are first and foremost about winning the mental battle.

“We are improving our mindset. Because the game is everyone's. The one who is mentally strong in the game will win. So, we are working on that. Let’s see what happens," Ghosh said.

