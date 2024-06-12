T20 World Cup, India vs USA: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis

India and USA will clash in New York on Wednesday in what will be a battle for top-position in Group A. Both teams have won both their matches to kick off their campaign in the tournament. While India beat Ireland and Pakistan, USA thrashed Canada and overcame Pakistan in a thriller in the Super Over. If India win they will all but secure a place in the Super 8 courtesy their high Net Run Rate. If USA win, they also, in all likelihood, will qualify and make it almost impossible for Pakistan to make the next round. India have won their last five encounters and will enter the contest full of confidence. But do not take the USA lightly. They have the firepower to cause an upset. USA has won four of their last five encounters. Axar Patel of India celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Shadab Khan of Pakistan (not pictured) during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between India and Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium(Getty Images via AFP)

Likely Playing XIs

Both India and USA are unlikely to make any changes to their winning combination which means no place yet for the Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav in India's XI.

India likely XI

Batters - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav

All-Rounders - Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel

Wicketkeeper - Rishabh Pant

Bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

USA likely XI

Batters - Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones

All Rounders - Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Nitish Kumar

Wicketkeeper - Monank Patel

Bowlers - Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nosthush Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh

LAST 5 MATCHES

INDIA - WWWWW

USA - WWLWW

Player Statistics (India)

1. VIRAT KOHLI

Kohli will be key for India at the top of the order. He has failed in the first couple of matches so will be raring to go against the USA. Kohli was in phenomenal form in IPL 2024 where he was the highest run-getter of the tournament. Kohli has an outstanding record in T20I cricket and T20 World Cups - he had the highest aggregate in 2014 and 2022. He was also the Player of the Tournament in 2016.

VIRAT KOHLI IN T20 WORLD CUPS

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50/100 27 1146 71.6 130.7 14/0

2. JASPRIT BUMRAH

Jasprit Bumrah is an all-time great in white-ball cricket and will be lethal on the helpful New York wicket. He was the Player of the Match against Pakistan where he bagged 3 wickets giving away just 14 runs in his 4 overs. Bumrah was the bowler of the tournament in IPL 2024.

JASPRIT BUMRAH IN T20 WORLD CUPS

Innings Wicket Strike Rate Economy Rate Average 12 16 17.1 5.9 16.8

Players who can make a Difference (India)

1. Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav did not have a great IPL season but is still rated amongst the best T20I batters in the world. SKY has the highest strike rate in the format's history - a staggering 170.6 - and has already hammered four hundreds and 17 fifties in just 59 innings. SKY is a 360-degrees batter whose unconventional stroke-play might just be the game-changer for India on Sunday.

2. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's unconventional stroke-play could make him a match-winner on the treacherous track in New York. He has been in fine form in the tournament scoring 78 runs in two innings in difficult batting conditions.

Player Statistics (USA)

1. AARON JONES

Aaron Jones will be the batter to watch out for in the USA. He slammed a brilliant unbeaten 94 off just 40 deliveries against Canada in his team's opening fixture in the tournament also in Dallas.

AARON JONES IN T20Is

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50/100 26 514 30.2 118 2/0

2. Corey Anderson

Former New Zealand all-rounder, Corey Anderson, will be the other dangerous player in the USA XI. Anderson is a veteran in the format with 634 runs in 37 T20Is at a strike rate of 130.5. He has over 3000 runs in close to 150 T20 matches and is also a useful left-arm pacer.

COREY ANDERSON IN T20Is

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50/100 30 634 26.4 130.5 3/0

Players who can make a Difference (USA)

1. Andries Gous

Andries Gous is a solid batter at number 3 who showcased his prowess with a 46-ball 65 against Canada in USA’s opening fixture in the tournament at Dallas. Gous has already scored 261 runs in just 8 matches for the USA at an average of 32.6 and strike rate of 146.6.

2. Harmeet Singh

Slow left-arm orthodox, Harmeet Singh, was the most restrictive bowler for the USA against Canada and will be key in the middle-overs’ phase especially on helpful tracks in the tournament. Born in Mumbai, Harmeet is a line and length bowler who stifles the opposition batters and chokes the run-flow in the 7-16 phase of play. He has an economy of 6.72 in T20I cricket.

Team Head to Head

India and USA have never faced each other in a T20I.

Player Head to Head

1. VIRAT KOHLI vs LEFT-ARM ORTHODOX IN T20Is SINCE 2022

INNINGS - 10

BALLS FACED - 80

RUNS SCORED - 95

WICKETS - 3

2. ROHIT SHARMA vs OFF SPIN IN T20Is SINCE 2022

INNINGS - 7

BALLS FACED - 28

RUNS SCORED - 33

WICKETS - 3

3.AARON JONES vs LEFT-ARM PACE IN T20Is SINCE 2022

INNINGS - 11

BALLS FACED - 44

RUNS SCORED - 41

WICKETS - 2

Venue and Pitch

Note: All stats updated till Match 21 - SA vs BD

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York has hosted six matches with the honours shared between the team batting first and second. The team which has won the toss has opted to bat second here on four occasions. The team batting first has been bundled out for less than 100 on two occasions while the average score batting first is 108/9 - the lowest amongst all venues so far in the 2024 T20 World Cup! The average score in the second innings is 105 for 6. The win percentage after winning the toss is 50%.

The wicket is a paradise for fast bowlers with the toughest conditions for batting in the tournament. No team has yet crossed 150 on this wicket in 12 innings! The wicket has come under some criticism too due to its two-paced nature and unpredictability! Pacers have accounted for 82% wickets at the venue at an average of 15, strike rate of 16.3 and economy of 5.5.

Match Prediction

India will start firm favourites for the encounter. They have the might in the batting and bowling. USA will have to preserve their wickets in the powerplay to challenge the Indians. Going by the relative strengths of both the teams, India has an 85% chance of winning the encounter.

Fantasy XI

And finally, this is our Fantasy XI for the INDIA vs USA encounter. We have 8 players from INDIA and 3 from USA. The backup players include Andries Gous as batter, Axar Patel as all-rounder and Arshdeep Singh as bowler.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: RISHABH PANT

Batters: VIRAT KOHLI, ROHIT SHARMA, SURYAKUMAR YADAV, MONANK PATEL

All-rounders: HARDIK PANDYA, RAVINDRA JADEJA, AARON JONES

Bowlers: JASPRIT BUMRAH, MOHAMMED SIRAJ, NOSTHUSH KENJIGE

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER - ANDRIES GOUS

BOWLER - ARSHDEEP SINGH

ALL-ROUNDER - AXAR PATEL