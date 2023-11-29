close_game
News / Cricket / 'T20 World Cup is around the corner. You don't want...': Gambhir's verdict on Dravid continuing as India head coach

'T20 World Cup is around the corner. You don’t want...': Gambhir's verdict on Dravid continuing as India head coach

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 29, 2023 05:51 PM IST

Following the announcement, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir gave his verdict on BCCI's call to stay with Dravid as their coaching option.

Ending speculations over his future and a potential replacement in VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid accepted BCCI's offer to extend his tenure as the head coach of the Indian men's team. However, the BCCI release did not mention the duration of his stint, but it is expected to be at least till the end of the 2024 T20 World Cup in June. Following the announcement, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir gave his verdict on BCCI's call to stay with Dravid as their coaching option.

Gautam Gambhir has his say on Rahul Dravid continuing as India head coach

Dravid was named as the India head coach back in November 2021 for a two-year contract. It ended with the 2023 ODI World Cup earlier this month. During the tenure, India attained the No.1 ranking across all formats, but failed to have their hands on an ICC trophy, having reached the finals of World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup, while incurring a semifinal exit in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Gambhir backed BCCI's decision to stick with Dravid especially with the T20 World Cup just seven months away.

“It’s a good thing because the T20 World Cup is around the corner and you don’t want to change the entire support staff, and it is good that Rahul has accepted it. Hopefully, we can continue to dominate and play good cricket,” Gambhir said.

Dravid's first assignment in his second stint as a head coach will be the tour of South Africa which will comprise of three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests, all starting from December 10 onwards. This will be followed by a five-match Test series against England at home.

"The last two years with Team India have been thoroughly memorable," Dravid said in a statement announcing his contract extension. "Together, we have witnessed the highs and lows, and throughout this journey, the support and camaraderie within the group have been phenomenal. I am genuinely proud of the culture we have set in the dressing room. It's a culture that stands resilient, whether in moments of triumph or adversity. The skills and talent that our team possesses are phenomenal, and what we've stressed is following the right process and sticking to our preparations, which has had a direct impact on the overall result."

