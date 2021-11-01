T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler continues good run with maiden T20I ton; slams first century of the 2021 edition

England’s Jos Buttler continued on his splendid form in the ongoing T20 World Cup, slamming the first century of the edition in the Super 12 game against Sri Lanka on Monday. The English wicketkeeper-batter reached the three-figure mark in 67 deliveries in Sharjah.

It was an innings built with grit and patience, and Buttler accelerated at a phenomenal rate towards the end to power England to a strong score of 163/4 on a tricky Sharjah surface.

England had a shaky start to their innings, with the side losing Jason Roy (9), Dawid Malan (6) and Jonny Bairstow (0) within the Powerplay. However, Buttler held the other end as he forged a solid 102-run partnership with captain Eoin Morgan (40), who also returned to run-scoring with a responsible knock for the side.

Buttler reached his half-century in 45 deliveries and picked pace, slamming the next 51 runs in merely 22 balls.

The England wicketkeeper-batter brought his century with a six on the last ball of the innings. Before this knock, Buttler's highest score in T20Is was an unbeaten 83, which, incidentally, came earlier this year against India.

The opener, with his maiden international century in the T20s, became the first English men's player to breach the three-figure mark in all the formats of the game.

Buttler has been on a fine run in the current edition of the T20 World Cup, having played a blistering unbeaten knock of 71 in just 32 deliveries against arch-rivals Australia in the side's previous game.

England have won all of their games in the Super 12 so far and will become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals if they beat Sri Lanka in Sharjah.