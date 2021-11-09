T20 World Cup: Kane Williamson says New Zealand have 'moved on' from 2019 World Cup heartbreak

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Tuesday recalled the "amazing" 2019 ODI World Cup final and said the Kiwis have "moved on" from the defeat.

England and New Zealand will lock horns on Wednesday for the first time in an ICC knockout game since the 2019 ODI World Cup final.

In the 2019 ODI World Cup final, the tournament witnessed a first-ever Super Over in which England defeated New Zealand to lift their maiden title on the basis of boundary countback rule at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Williamson, while saying that the result was not in the hands of New Zealand, expressed relief that the game will not be decided by the boundary countback rule now.

"I mean it was an amazing game of cricket and obviously and in the latest stages it was highly competitive. Few things didn't quite go our way and that's how it was," said Williamson in a virtual press conference.

"Naturally there were some rules and the game fell another way and decided the results. In terms of what we wanted to do that was there and that's how we like to measure ourselves.

"Everybody has got a different opinion on it and ties and boundaries count are some of the dramatic things that decided some matches but not so anymore," he added.

While England will aim to reach their third final of the ICC men's T20 World Cup, New Zealand will look to heal the wounds of the final loss in the 2019 showpiece event.

"It was an amazing game to be a part of and the aftermath of the game was very difficult to understand. You sign up and play by rules and you move on and look forward to next challenges and our focus is on that only," said Williamson.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, in case semi-final games are tied, a Super Over will be played and if that also doesn't help in deciding the winner then another Super Over shall be staged until there is a clear winner.