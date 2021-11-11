T20 World Cup: Mohammad Rizwan becomes 1st batsman to achieve incredible T20I world record during semifinal vs Australia

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan scripted a huge world record on Thursday, becoming the first ever batsman to the feat in T20I cricket, during the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup against Australia at the Dubai International Stadium. Rizwan scored his third fifty in the tournament en route to his 52-ball 67 against the Aussies.

Rizwan became the first batsman in T20I cricket to score 1000 runs in a single calendar year. His opening partner and captain, Babar Azam, stands second on the list with 826 runs, also amassed in 2021.

Earlier in the tournament, Rizwan had broken Chris Gayle's world record for most runs in T20 cricket in a calendar year. With Thursday's knock, he now has 1743 runs in 39 innings at 58.10.

Follow LIVE Blog here | Pak vs AUS T20 World Cup 2021 Semi-Final 2

The knock also helped Rizwan finish with 1033 runs in 20 innings at 86.30, laced with 10 half-centuries and one century.

Rizwan's knock, together with Fakhar Zaman's blazing 32-ball 55 helped Pakistan set a target of 177 against Australia.

Following the innings, batting coach Matthew Hayden revealed that Rizwan was suffering from a bronchitis condition on the eve of the match, owing to which he had missed the training session, along with Shoaib Malik.

"Rizwan was in hospital a night ago, suffering from a bronchitis condition, but this is a warrior, a quiet start to tonight's campaign, but he has great courage, so has Babar, fantastic to see them combine so well," said Hayden.