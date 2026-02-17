T20 World Cup: Nepal sign off on a high

Mumbai: Nepal’s 2026 T20 World Cup, which began with a dash of hope and heartbreak in the epic with England, ended with a happy sign-off and their first victory in a men’s World Cup in 12 years. Nepal's Gulsan Jha celebrates after Nepal beat Scotland in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI)

Scotland, which only made it to this World Cup with a last-minute scramble after Bangladesh’s late pull-out, can also walk away with one win to show against Italy and their heads held high.

In Nepal’s seven-wicket victory over Scotland on Tuesday evening, there was something, at last, for their passionately loyal travelling fanbase that had flocked to Mumbai in large numbers to cheer about.

Nepal had nearly pulled off a 185-run chase against England, falling short by four runs needing 10 off 6. This time they made sure they crossed the line needing 5 off 6, in the chase of 171.

Between the tale of two chases, Nepal would rue their poor performances while batting first in the heavy defeats to Italy and West Indies.

Their pursuit of Scotland’s total also threatened to lose steam despite the 56-run Powerplay from openers Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh. Scotland spinners, led by off-spinner Michael Leask’s three wickets, applied the squeeze well that inflated the required margin to 59 off 30.

A 20-run 16th over by Leask in the midst of a timely 73-run partnership of intent between Dipendra Singh Airee and Gulsan Jha changed the momentum. Airee and Jha stayed right till the end to ride it well, and with it their team home.

For Scotland, opener Michael Jones (71, 45b) set the tone on perhaps the most batting-friendly Wankhede track of this World Cup so far. Picking up the length quickly against spin and using his feet wisely, he kept Scotland ticking over at a brisk pace.

The nearly 19,000-strong Nepalese support base (dead rubber, what’s that?) was fairly subdued. Sundeep Jora playing along to celebrate No.3 Brandon McMullen’s skier that however slipped through while he was off-balance also turned out to be a false dawn.

The fans soon found their voice, and Sompal Kami (3/25) found change of pace to be his ally. The medium pacer foxed Jones, McMullen – off a brilliant reflex caught and bowled – and Tom Bruce with clever slower deliveries. That helped slightly derail Scotland’s innings, which went from bringing up 100 in the 12th over to settling for 170 by the 20th.