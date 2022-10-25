T20 World Cup: Pakistani pacer impresses Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in Team India net session in Sydney

After a day's break following the memorable win against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday in their 2022 T20 World Cup opener, Team India resumed their practice session for their next match which will be held that the Sydney Cricket Ground against the Netherlands on October 27. It was an optional net session for the Indian team which although saw big names taking part in it including Virat Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Hardik Pandya while players like Suryakumar Yadav opted out.

Teams often tend to bring in local bowlers in net sessions to prepare the batters and on Tuesday, the Team India practice session saw Pakistani bowler Muhammad Irfan Jr. bowling at Kohli, Rohit, Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant.

ALSO READ: 'Man got sacked and Kohli became chase master again': Ganguly mercilessly slammed for tweet on India after win vs PAK

"I bowled to Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik. Because of the pitch, I got bounce and that is why I enjoyed bowling against these three batsmen. Nets pitches and practice pitches are different because of the bounce the batters were having difficulties. All three of them are World Class players and bowling to them was fun," Irfan told ANI.

"I am here in Sydney since 2019. I play for the Western suburbs district. Through New South Wales I got an opportunity and I have come to give every team practice before that is why I come to every session for practice," he said.

Irfan also had the ultimate praise for Kohli who had played a pivotal role in India's win against Pakistan with his unbeaten 82-run knock.

"Recently Virat helped India win a match against Pakistan. So, it felt great to bowl to him in nets. He is the best batsman in the world. Virat Kohli gave me best wishes and to hear it from one of the best in the world is great," he added.

The 27-year-old was also hailed for his bowling show at the nets by Kohli and Rohit.

“I am satisfied with the way I bowled today and have regained full rhythm. Receiving praise from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma makes me really happy," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON