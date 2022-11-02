Home / Cricket / T20 World Cup Points Table: India need two wins to knock Pakistan out, toss-up between England and Australia in Group 1

T20 World Cup Points Table: India need two wins to knock Pakistan out, toss-up between England and Australia in Group 1

cricket
Published on Nov 02, 2022 08:07 AM IST

T20 World Cup 2022: India are currently second in Group 2, with four points from three matches. Meanwhile, New Zealand lead Group 1 with five points from four games.

Rohit Sharma, left, and Virat Kohli shake hands after the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and the Netherlands in Sydney.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

With the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 having reached a crucial point, Team India face Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe face Netherlands in the other match of the day. In Group 2, South Africa are currently leading the pack with five points from three games. Meanwhile, India are in second position with four points from three games, followed by Bangladesh, who are third with four points from three games. The Rohit Sharma-led side need two wins to knock Pakistan out from the tournament.

Zimbabwe are in fourth position with three points from three fixtures, Pakistan are fifth with two points from three matches. Meanwhile, Netherlands are bottom of the table with zero points from three games.

In Group 1, New Zealand are on top of the table with five points from four games, followed by England in second spot (five points from four matches). Hosts Australia are third with five points from three matches, followed by Sri Lanka in fourth position with four points from four clashes. Ireland are fifth with three points from four games and Afghanistan are bottom with two from four fixtures.

In the latest match, England defeated New Zealand on Tuesday, by 20 runs in Brisbane. After the win, Player of the Match Jos Buttler said, "I said at the toss that we didn't think too much about the past poor performance, we have great players in the playing XI and in the squad, we had the confidence that showed up today. It's a ruthless tournament, last year South Africa went out despite having 4 wins out of 5 games. This is a World Cup, there will be pressure and the best teams do thrive under it. We bat deep, I thought the wicket was a little bit tricky, especially against spin and I thought Alex Hales played a fine hand, it's all about partnerships, one day he gets going, some other day it'll be my turn."

"It's nice at the end of a career when you look back at things on an individual level (on going past Eoin Morgan as the highest scorer for England in T20Is). The game was shaped in different ways, facing spin was tough, we wanted to be flexible with both bat and ball - the way Moeen bowled that fantastic first over, he put New Zealand under a lot of pressure. Hales played brilliantly, we know what he is capable. You need to be patient in T20 cricket, you need to keep backing guys. It's important to keep pushing them and keep encouraging them."

"We were aiming for 160-165, but we managed to push beyond that. We have had success batting first. The games against Australia, we won batting first. You always need to take wickets in the second half. Batting first was the right option for us today. The pitch was a bit damp. He (Curran) has been bowling well, hitting the wickets hard. First and foremost we need to win against Sri Lanka", he further added.

