T20 World Cup: 'Really impressed with Kiwis' - Brett Lee on what makes New Zealand a dominant force ahead of India tie

After enduring a 10-wicket drubbing against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener, Team India will look to return to winning ways when they lock horns with New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday evening. Virat Kohli and Co. currently are placed fifth on Group 2 table and a defeat will jolt their chances of advancing to the next round.

Their opponent New Zealand, who also endured a tough five-wicket defeat against the same opponent, will look to register their first win in the tournament, making the clash extremely crucial for both sides.

Speaking on the tie, former Australia speedster Brett Lee anticipated New Zealand to make an impact in the contest, considering how well-balanced the Kiwi outfit look.

"The Kiwis have got an amazing structure and some beautiful players that swing the ball at the top of the order to get one, two, three batsmen out, they got guys at the top of the order who can dominate, they got guys who can hit through the middle period and they have good death bowlers, so I am really impressed with the Kiwis," Lee told ANI.

The Australian also discussed in length about Team India's playing XI conundrum and whether they should field veteran candidate R Ashwin in the contest. Lee, however, was quick to point that picking the off-spinner in the playing XI is a call that Kohli will have to take with the selectors.

"If you are after an angle about Ashwin, he is first and foremost a wonderful cricketer. I am a big fan and he has got a lot to offer, he is very very experienced. He is a great leader and of course, he can play every single game. They (team management) chose not to play him and that is on them. But whether he should be in the XI is up to the selectors and captain to make a call," he said.