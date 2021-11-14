Kane Williamson equals massive T20 World Cup record, surpasses Kumar Sangakkara with 'incredible' knock vs Australia

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson scripted not one but three massive records during his “incredible” knock against Australia in the 2021 T20 World Cup final on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Williamson scored a 48-ball 85 in summit clash.

Reaching the half-century mark in 32 balls, Williamson hit the fastest fifty in the final of a men's T20 World Cup competition and also became the second captain to score a half-century after Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara, who had scored an unbeaten 64 against Pakistan at the Lord's in 2009.

Seven deliveries later, with a six against Mitchell Starc with a whip over deep square leg, he surpassed Sangakkara to become the captain with the highest individual score in a men's T20 World Cup final.

Eventually, he equalled Marlon Samuels' record for the highest individual score by a batsman in the final. The West Indies batsman had scored an unbeaten 85 off 66 deliveries in the 2016 final against England in Kolkata.

Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson hailed Williamson's knock as an “incredible innings”.

Williamson's knock, laced with 10 boundaries and three sixes, helped New Zealand finish with 172 for 4.

New Zealand, who reached their maiden T20 World Cup final, are eyeing their second ICC title having earlier won the World Test Championship against India in England in June this year.