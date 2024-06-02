Rohit Sharma asks for mercy after New York Police viciously takes down intruder causing security breach to India captain

India scripted an impressive show in their only warm-up game before the start of their T20 World Cup campaign as they beat Bangladesh by 60 runs at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Saturday. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya starred with the bat with their respective aggressive knocks as India amassed 182 for five, before a clinical show from the bowlers saw Bangladesh being restricted to only 122 for nine in 20 overs. Fan breached security to hug Rohit Sharma during T20 World Cup warm-up match

During the match, a spectator at the brand-new stadium in New York breached the security at the venue to meet Rohit Sharma. It happened during Bangladesh's chase against India. The fan did manage to hug the Indian captain before two policemen tackled him down and handcuffed him, during which Rohit urged to be gentle with the fan and not hurt him. The video went viral on social media instantly during the match.

This was the third time this year that a fan breached security at a venue to meet Rohit. The two other instances were during the home Test series against England, when a fan met Rohit and touched his feet during the Hyderabad game, and in Mumbai Indians' first match in IPL 2024.

How India beat Bangladesh in T20 World Cup warm-up game

Opting to bat first in New York, where India will play three of their four league games in the T20 World Cup, the 2007 champions lost Sanju Samson in the second over before Pant smashed a 32-ball 53, laced with four boundaries and as many sixes. Hardik, bouncing back from a forgettable IPL 2024 season, later clobbered 40 off 23, comprising four sixes and two boundaries as India set a target of 182.

Arshdeep Singh sparked Bangladesh's top-order collapse in the chase, picking up two wickets in his first two overs. Mahmadullah was the pick of the batters for Bangladesh as the rest of the line-up struggled against the Indian attack, eventually succumbing to 122 for nine in 20 overs. Shivam Dube also put on a good show with the ball, finishing with 2 for 13 in three overs.

India will play their opening game in T20 World Cup at the same venue on June 5 against Ireland.