T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma becomes second Indian to reach incredible T20I milestone

Team India opener Rohit Sharma became second India and third overall to score 3,000 T20I runs. Rohit reached the feat during the 2021 T20 World Cup game against Namibia on Monday.

The opener reached the milestone with a six, becoming the third cricketer after fellow teammate Virat Kohli and New Zealand's Martin Guptill to breach the 3000-run mark in the shortest format of the game.

Rohit reached the mark in his 116th T20I.

The 34-year-old, who is widely touted to be India's next T20I captain, made his debut in the shortest format of the game in 2007.

Most runs in T20Is

Virat Kohli (India) - 3,227

Martin Guptill (New Zealand) - 3,115

Rohit Sharma (India) - 3,001*

With India already eliminated from the 2021 T20 World Cup, Rohit is speculated to be named the new T20I skipper of the side and is expected to take over the role in the series against New Zealand, which begins on November 17.

Earlier today, Virat Kohli hinted at Rohit being named the captain in the shortest format during the toss against Namibia. The 33-year-old said that Rohit Sharma -- the current vice-captain -- has been "overlooking" the side for some time.

"It's been an honour for me, I was given the opportunity and I tried to do my best. But it's also time to create some space and move forward. I've been immensely proud of how the team has played. Now I think it's time for the next lot to stake this team forward. Obviously Rohit is here and he's overlooking things for a while now," Kohli had said during the toss.

Virat Kohli had announced ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup that he would be stepping down from his role as captain after the tournament.

India were knocked out in the 2021 edition on Sunday after Afghanistan conceded an 8-wicket defeat to New Zealand in a Group 2 game.