T20 World Cup semifinals and final tickets go live amid Pakistan-linked venue twist; ICC promises full refund

The ICC on Tuesday released tickets for the semi-finals and final of the 2026 T20 World Cup, setting the stage for a frantic rush among fans eager to secure seats for the tournament’s biggest matches. Sales opened even though the final venue lineup is yet to be locked in, with scheduling scenarios hinging on whether Pakistan advance to the knockout stage. To address the uncertainty, the governing body confirmed that spectators who purchase tickets for the semi-final in Kolkata or the final in Ahmedabad will receive a full refund if Pakistan feature in either fixture. A similar refund policy will apply if Sri Lanka qualify and are slated to face an opponent other than India in their semi-final. T20 World Cup semifinals and final ticket out for sale. (PTI)

The scheduling blueprint for the knockout stage is tied directly to which sides progress to the semi-finals. While one match has a fixed host, the other remains dependent on qualification permutations. The first semi-final, to be played on March 4, is a floating fixture and could take place either at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo or at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The second semi-final, however, is locked in at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

If Pakistan secure a place in the last four, they will contest the first semi-final in Colombo. In the event Pakistan do not advance, but Sri Lanka qualify and are drawn against a team other than India, Colombo will still stage that match. In every other combination, including a potential India versus Sri Lanka meeting, Kolkata will step in as host. The final is currently scheduled for Ahmedabad, though it will be relocated to Colombo if Pakistan reaches the championship match.

"Should tickets be purchased for a venue that doesn't end up hosting either semi-final 1 or the final, these will be refunded to the ticket-holder. This first release offers an initial allocation of tickets across categories for each of the three matches. All tickets will be available to purchase at tickets.t20worldcup.com," ICC stated.

ICC rolls out refund safety net The tickets went on sale at 7 PM IST on Tuesday evening.

Fans will be able to secure seats for the first semifinal on March 4, the second semifinal on March 5 and the final on March 8.

