'Pakistan would be blaming Hasan Ali for loss, I think their anger is justified': Sehwag on game-changing dropped catch

Ever since Pakistan lost a pulsating T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal against Australia in Dubai on Thursday night, pacer Hasan Ali has been subjected to heavy criticism, especially by the fans. That is mainly because he had dropped Matthew Wade in the 19th over, following which the batter hit Shaheen Afridi for three consecutive sixes to help Australia wrap up the contest with an over to spare.

However, several players have come out in support of the Pakistani pacer and the latest to join the bandwagon is former India opener Virender Sehwag.

The former India cricketer, while responding to a fan's question about Pakistan's defeat against Australia in the semi-finals, said that the entire country must be blaming the pacer.

"Anyone who loses usually reacts in such a manner. So entire Pakistan would be blaming Hasan Ali for their loss. After he dropped the catch, Wade hit three sixes in three balls and finished the match. I think their anger is justified but it's the same Pakistan team they supported and so when they lose they should still be supported."

Even their skipper, Babar Azam, pointed out the dropped catch during the post-match presentation ceremony but backed the bowler to bounce back strong.

"The turning point of the match was the dropped catch of Matthew Wade. A new batter coming in then and it would have been a different scenario and maybe a different result. As a player you should always be on your toes and take any opportunity that arises," said Babar.

“If the catch was taken then the scenario would have been different but it is part of the game. He is one of my main bowlers and he has won many matches for Pakistan. Players drop catches but he is a fighter and I will back him. Everybody doesn't perform every day. There is a day when one performs. It was just not his day. He is down and we will lift his mood,” he added.

Pakistan entered the knockouts as favourites to lift the cup after finishing the Super 12 unbeaten. However, the team crashed out of the showpiece event after enduring a five-wicket defeat against Aaron Finch's Australia.