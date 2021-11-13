‘It should not have happened’: After Ashwin, Harbhajan joins 'Spirit of Cricket' debate on Warner's six

After Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, veteran cricketer Harbhajan Singh joined the "Spirit of Cricket" debate on Friday, talking about Australian opener David Warner's six against a double-bouncer from Pakistan all-rounder Mohammed Hafeez during the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

During Australia's chase of 177, Hafeez made a nervy start to his bowling, with the ball slipping out of his hand while delivering his first ball. It bounced twice on the pitch before Warned charged out to dispatch it over deep mid-wicket for a six.

Soon after the game, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir criticised the Aussie for his "pathetic display of spirit of the game".

Speaking on the same on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan admitted that the shot was well within the rules of the game, but felt that Warner should have let it go. He added that Warner's act did not convey a good message.

"Though it was within the rules, it should not have happened. It doesn't convey a good message. We have also got a similar chance in the past but we didn't do that," he said.

Ashwin too had joined the discussion after an Aussie journalist responded to Gambhir's tweet saying, "Bad take Gautam". Ashwin replied to him saying, “His point is that if this is right , that was right. If that was wrong , this is wrong too. Fair assessment?”

Warner eventually scored a 30-ball 49 and played a key role in Australia's five-wicket win against Pakistan.

With the victory, Australia reached their second T20 World Cup final, and will now face New Zealand on Sunday in Dubai for their first ICC title since 2015 ODI World Cup.