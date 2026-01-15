T20 World Cup visa issues widen as England’s Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed face delays

England’s preparations for the T20 World Cup have hit an early hurdle, as bowlers Adil Rashid and Rehan Ahmed face visa delays, following similar issues for four USA players. The delay for the two players, both of Pakistani heritage, suggests they are unlikely to join the rest of the England squad this weekend for the six warm-up games against Sri Lanka. It remains unclear when they will be able to link up with their teammates. Both Adil Rashid (left) and Rehan Ahmed (not in picture) have Pakistan heritage (AP)

Earlier this week, four USA squad members of Pakistani origin - Ali Khan, Shayan Jahangir, Mohammad Mohsin, and Ehsan Adil - encountered similar visa issues, as they continue to wait for clearance to travel to India for the World Cup.

ALSO READ: Injured Washington Sundar ruled out of New Zealand T20Is; World Cup availability in doubt: Report The visa delays, however, did not come as a surprise to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which has become accustomed to India’s slow bureaucratic processes in recent years, particularly amid worsening geopolitical tensions with Pakistan. Two years ago, Shoaib Bashir missed the first Test of England’s series in India after having to fly back to London to complete his visa application process.

According to the Guardian, the ECB has received assurances from the Indian government that there are no objections to Rashid and Rehan’s visa applications. However, the board has sought assistance from the UK government to expedite the process. Rashid is currently in South Africa as part of the SA20, while Rehan is competing in Australia’s Big Bash League.

The ECB is confident that both players will receive their visas in time to participate in the T20 World Cup. England will begin their campaign against Nepal in Mumbai on February 8.

Another challenge for England is the uncertainty over the venue for their group game against Bangladesh, due to ongoing administrative friction between the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the ICC, amid Bangladesh’s reluctance to tour India for its scheduled World Cup fixtures.