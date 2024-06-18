T20 World Cup, West Indies vs England: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis

England never looked convincing in the group stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup and courtesy Australia’s win against Scotland, they somehow managed to sneak into the Super 8s with a better net run-rate. England’s first game in the Super 8s, is against the West Indies, who are playing dominating cricket at the moment. Rovman West Indies' captain Rovman Powell (C) celebrates dismissing Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan(AFP)

West Indies were unbeaten in the group stage while England had two wins in the group phase. However, England have the experience and T20 specialists in the squad who can turn their fortunes in the second phase of the tournament.

HEADER: LAST 5 MATCHES

WEST INDIES: WWWWW

ENGLAND: WNRLWW

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR WEST INDIES AND ENGLAND

WEST INDIES LIKELY XI

Batters: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

ENGLAND LIKELY XI

Batters: Phil Salt, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook

Allrounders: Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley

Statistical Performance (West Indies)

1. Nicholas Pooran

With 164 runs, Nicholas Pooran is the second highest leading run-scorer in the 2024 T20 World Cup. In a group match against Afghanistan he scored a 53-ball 98. His strike rate in this T20 World Cup is 150.45.

NICHOLAS POORAN IN 2024 T20 WORLD CUP

INNINGS - 4

RUNS - 164

AVERAGE – 41.00

STRIKE RATE – 150.45

50-PLUS – 1

2. Alzarri Joseph

Alzarri Joseph has been in top form in this T20 World Cup and has picked eight wickets in four matches at a strike rate of 9.75 and an economy of 6.38.

ALZARRI JOSEPH IN 2024 T20 WORLD CUP

INNINGS - 4

WICKETS - 8

STRIKE RATE – 9.75

ECONOMY RATE – 6.38

AVERAGE – 10.37

Players Who Can Make a Difference (West Indies)

1. Akeal Hosein

The slow left-arm orthodox bowler is having a great T20 World Cup and is one of the leading wicket-takers in the tournament with nine wickets in four matches. Hosein is a handy batter down the order too. In his last seven matches, he has picked 15 wickets at a strike rate of 9.6 and an economy of 6.29.

2. Johnson Charles

The opening batter is long due to make an impact in the T20 World Cup 2024. In the tournament he has got starts but against England he can bounce back to form. In his last 10 matches, Charles has scored 234 runs at an average of 23.4 and strike rate of 149.04.

Statistical Performance (England)

1. Harry Brook

Harry Brook has been among the runs in England’s scratchy campaign in 2024 T20 world Cup so far. His strike rate of 186.11 has been impressive and his form in the Super 8s will determine England’s progress to the knockout stage.

HARRY BROOK IN 2024 T20 WORLD CUP

INNINGS - 2

RUNS - 67

AVERAGE – 0.00

STRIKE RATE – 186.11

50-PLUS – 0

2. Jofra Archer

Since his return from a long layoff, Jofra Archer has shown no signs of lack of form and has bowled quick. His best figures in the 2024 T20 World Cup is 3 for 12, and in four innings, he has picked up five wickets.

JOFRA ARCHER IN 2024 T20 WORLD CUP

INNINGS - 4

WICKETS - 5

STRIKE RATE – 13.60

ECONOMY RATE – 5.91

AVERAGE – 13.40

Players Who Can Make a Difference (England)

Jos Buttler

The England captain would hold the key to England’s batting in the Super 8s because he has the experience and big hitting ability to power the innings. In his last 10 matches, Buttler has scored 311 runs at a strike rate of 161.13.

Phil Salt

The English opener had a successful IPL stint but somehow was not able to tee off in the group stage. But with the conditions in St Lucia favouring the batters, he might make it count in a crucial match against the West Indies. In his last 10 matches, he has scored 409 runs at an impressive strike rate of 181.77.

Teams: Head-to-Head

England and West Indies have played against each other 29 times in T20 Internationals, in which England have won 12 and West Indies 17. In T20 World Cups over the years, both teams have clashed six times with the West Indies emerging victorious on five occasions.

ENGLAND VS WEST INDIES – HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

MATCHES ENGLAND WON WEST INDIES WON

T20 WORLD CUPS 6 1 5

LAST 5 T20Is 5 3 5

ALL T20Is 29 12 17

Player Head to Head

1. JOS BUTTLER VS ALZARRI JOSEPH

INNINGS - 5

BALLS FACED - 35

RUNS SCORED - 77

WICKETS – 0

This is going to be an interesting contest with Jos Buttler having the bragging rights over Alzarri Joseph, West Indies’ strike bowler in this tournament. In five innings, Joseph has never dismissed Buttler while the England captain has a strike rate of 220 against the Caribbean quick.

2. NICHOLAS POORAN VS ADIL RASHID

INNINGS - 10

BALLS FACED - 63

RUNS SCORED - 69

WICKETS – 4

Nicholas Pooran has been in great form in the 2024 T20 World Cup but he will be tested in the Super 8s clash against England, when he gets to face Adil Rashid. The England legspinner has dismissed Pooran four times in 10 innings. This is going to be an exciting match-up.

Venue and Pitch

The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet in St Lucia is a good batting surface unlike other pitches at other venues in this T20 World Cup. It is a win toss and bat first kind of wicket. The average first innings score at this venue in the 2024 T20 World Cup is 190.

Match Prediction

In home conditions with the crowd support, West Indies will be firm favourites against England in the Group 8 clash at St Lucia. In head-to-head record too, West Indies are ahead but England are equally dangerous with experienced and T20 specialists in their lineup. Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid will be the key for England.

Fantasy XI

And finally our fantasy XI which has five England players and six players from the West Indies. Jofra Archer will play a key role in restricting the West Indies top-order in the Powerplay, while Adil Rashid will be crucial in the middle overs. Alzarri Joseph and Akeil Hosein will play a similar role for the West Indies.

Fantasy XI for West Indies vs England

Wicketkeeper: JOS BUTTLER

Batters: NICHOLAS POORAN (C), HARRY BROOK, SHERFANE RUTHERFORD, ROVMAN POWELL

All-rounders: MOEEN ALI, ANDRE RUSSELL

Bowlers: JOFRA ARCHER, ADIL RASHID, ALZARRI JOSEPH (VC), AKEIL HOSEIN

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – JONNY BAIRSTOW

BOWLER – GUDAKESH MOTIE

ALL-ROUNDER – SAM CURRAN