Mumbai [India], : Opener Hayley Matthews played a fiery knock and helped West Indies women clinch a nine-wicket win over India in the second T20I match of the series at the Y Patil Stadium on Tuesday. T20I: Hayley Matthews guides West Indies women to 9-wicket win over India

With this win, the Caribbeans have levelled the T20I series 1-1. The decider and third T20I match of the series will take place on Thursday.

After winning the toss, Hayley Matthews-led West Indies decided to field first against India.

Skipper Smriti Mandhana and Uma Chetry opened for the hosts. Even though Uma couldn't shine in the game, Mandhana played a stupendous knock. She was the highest run-getter for the hosts in the first inning and helped the Women in Blue reach 159/9.

Jemimah Rodrigues , debutant Raghvi Bist , and Deepti Sharma also failed to put up a show in the game. The sloppy performance of the middle order put India in a difficult position.

Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh was the other batter apart from Mandhana who added a few crucial runs on the board for the hosts.

The Caribbean bowling attack was top-notch on Tuesday as they successfully restricted India to 159/9 in the first inning. Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, and Afy Fletcher picked up two wickets each in their respective spells.

During the run chase, skipper Hayley Matthews and Qiana Joseph opened for the Caribbeans and cemented a 66-run partnership, which gave the visitors a kickstart while chasing down the target.

Saima Thakor managed to get the only breakthrough in the second inning as she got rid of Qiana Joseph in the seventh over.

However, the breakthrough did not make it easier for the hosts as Shemaine Campbelle replaced Joseph on the crease and made a 94-run partnership with Matthews.

Hayley Matthews and Shemaine Campbelle stayed unbeaten on the crease and chased down the target with four overs remaining.

Team India was sloppy with their bowling attack, only Saima managed to get one wicket in her three-over spell.

Hayley Matthews was named the 'Player of the Match' after her all-round show in the second T20I match of the series.

Brief score: India Women 159/9 vs West Indies Women 160/1 .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.