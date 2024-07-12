'Talk to Shami. He is no longer young': Gautam Gambhir told to take stock of India pacer's future in post-Dravid era

Mohammed Shami was one of the stars of India's god-like 2023 ODI World Cup, but the pacer has since been sidelined with an ankle injury, with no definite timeline for a return. Shami underwent surgery on his Achilles Tendon in February - which ruled him out of the IPL and T20 World Cup - and is currently undergoing rehabilitation. In his recent Instagram posts, the leg is out of the cast, and Shami seems to be getting a lot more agile, which bodes is like music to Indian cricket's ears. Gautam Gambhir (R) and his support staff have been urged to look at Mohammed Shami's (L) case(Getty-AFP)

However, outgoing Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey feels the incoming management of Gautam Gambhir and Co. need to sit with Shami and take a call on his future. At 33, Shami may not be the youngest of Indian pacers – he has dropped in the T20I pecking order – but certainly has some more to offer in ODIs and especially Tests. Having said that, with India embarking on an intense Test season ahead, Mhambrey reckons Shami needs to have some matches under his best before the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this year.

"The staff should talk to Shami and find out what he wants to do. He's no longer young, so where does he fit in and how many more years does he look to play? How do we use him smartly? I'm sure whoever comes with Gauti [Gautam Gambhir] will find out how to get the best of Shami," Mhambrey said in an interview with The Telegraph.

"If Tests are the focus now, then make sure he is in the best shape for the series in Australia. However, what Shami wants and what his body says is paramount. But yes, some cricket is needed before the Australia tour as he has had a long break."

'Define a role for Shami'

The five-Test series between India and Australia starting in November is probably the biggest series of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. More so for India, because they are chasing a hat-trick of series wins Down Under. Shami was unfortunately ruled out of the last BGT in Australia after fracturing his arm during the Adelaide Test, and missed being part of India's incredible comeback story. Provided he can play some of the Bangladesh and New Zealand Tests in September-October, he will be a much better stead to partner the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in Australia.

Mhambrey pointed out that Shami's requirement needs to be ironed out – as in whether India need him to be a workhorse or a wicket-taking bowler. With 229 wickets in 64 Tests, Shami is an India veteran on whom plenty rides. With more upcoming pacers rising to the occasion and emerging through the ranks, Mhambrey believes it would be beneficial for all if Shami is defined certain role in the team among pacers.

"Individual fitness varies and can't be of the same level. So, the players have to be treated differently. You can't compare a Shami with some youngster who has just come in. You have to understand what the value of Shami is. Do you need Shami to do the Yo-Yo or bowl those many balls in a Test and win India the game?" Mhambrey said.