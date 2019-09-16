Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Mumbai T20 leagues under scanner

cricket

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) is not the only local T20 competition under investigation by the national cricket Board. BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit chief Ajit Singh said on Monday that players from the T20 leagues conducted by the Karnataka State Cricket Association and Mumbai Cricket Association have also reported approaches from suspicious, unknown people and investigations are on.

“Any player who has been approached is supposed to report it to us. It’s part of his obligation and we do the investigation,” said Singh. He said similar investigation was on in the TNPL.

Asked about T20 tournaments other than TNPL, the ACU chief said: “Some players have been approached during the Karnataka Premier League and they have reported the matter. We are also enquiring into the approach made to a player in the Mumbai T20 league.

“From the last season onwards we have taken over the anti-corruption operations of the local T20 leagues.”

The ACU has registered an FIR against two persons in a Bengaluru police station for making an alleged approach to a prominent member of the India women’s team earlier this year, offering her a huge amount if she joined hands with them for match-fixing and cheating.

In the TNPL case, Singh ruled out the possibility of any international player being a suspect. According to PTI, allegations of match-fixing in TNPL are related to a mid-table franchise, which many say has gained notoriety over the past couple of years. “Nothing can be ruled out. There is one coach, who was related with a tainted IPL franchise, (who) later coached a Ranji team and was, for one season, related to a TNPL franchise that is under the scanner,” the news agency quoted a BCCI source as saying.

Singh, however, backed local T20 leagues saying there are positives for young players from small towns as they offer them a platform to go into the next level.

In a statement, PS Raman, TNPL governing council chairman, said the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has formed a committee to probe the allegations. “Having received information of acts that would constitute, if accurate, offences under the regulatory framework of the TNPL, the TNCA has appointed a committee to enquire into the issue and submit a report and until the Committee has been afforded an opportunity to thoroughly examine the allegations and submit their report, the TNCA is unable to make any statements on the specifics of the allegations concerning teams, players or officials,” he said.

