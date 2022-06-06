'Nobody gives me chance to explain my plan. I deserve it': Tamim Iqbal slams BCB over T20I return

Seasoned opener Tamim Iqbal has lashed out at the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for not giving him a 'chance' to clear things up about his future in the T20 format of the sport. The 33-year-old Tamim had taken a six-month break from the format after pulling out of the last year's T20 World Cup in the UAE. The veteran batter's availability for this year's T20 showpiece event in Australia remains unclear at present.

Tamim, who has been struggling with a longstanding knee injury, last played a T20 International against Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in March 2020. But he feels he deserves to voice opinion on his future in the shortest format.

"Nobody gives me a chance to explain my plan regarding my T20s. Either you [media] say it or someone else tells it [regarding my T20's future] and let it move like this because I am not given any chance [by the board] to tell anything,'' Tamim told reporters during a private function at Dhaka on Sunday.

"I play for so long that at least I deserve it, what I feel or think they should hear it from me,'' he said.

"But either you [media] give some kind of notion or someone (board) else tells something. And as they say something I don't have anything to say," he added.

Earlier, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chairman Jalal Yunus' had claimed that they have spoken with the batter over his future plans.

"Tamim Iqbal is one of the senior players on our side and he understands his position better than anyone else. You all know we had a meeting with him regarding this. He had told you [media] exclusively about his plan and now what we have to say," Jalal told reporters in May at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

"After completing the six months, he will officially tell you about his decision and you will know through him about his plan and I can't say anything about it."

Tamim also spoke about his batting spot and dismissed the possibility of him coming in to bat at the No. 4 position. "About me batting four I don't see any reason why should I bat at number four. I have been opening for 17 years and I have been doing quite well. So there is no chance (me batting at four)," he said.

Tamim also heaped praise on new Test skipper Shakib Al Hasan but said the all-rounder should be given time to flaunt his leadership skills. Shakib will take over from Mominul Haque, who resigned as captain on May 31. He was leading the side since October 2019. Batter Litton Das has been named as Shakib's deputy, the vice-captain of the team.

"I played under his captaincy twice, very early before 2011 and last time when he did and it is not rocket science. We all know that he had a very good cricketing brain and I am sure captaining the Test team is not easy as not many results come in our favour in this format," said Tamim.

