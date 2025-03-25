Tamim Iqbal starts walking after heart surgery but ‘next 48 to 72 hours critical’

Tamim Iqbal's health is improving but the next 2-3 days still remain critical for the former Bangladesh captain. For the uninitiated, the left-handed batter suffered a cardiac arrest during the Dhaka Premier League match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Shine Pukur at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP). Tamim Iqbal starts walking after heart surgery. (AP)

The former Bangladesh batter was then taken to the hospital and received medical treatment. As per Cricbuzz, he has undergone a successful angiogram procedure to address a blockage in one of the arteries of his heart.

Health Directorate Director General Professor Abu Jafar updated the public on Tamim Iqbal's condition on Tuesday, saying he must wait at least three months before resuming normal activities, including sports.

"Tamim's condition is improving, and he has started walking a little. However, the next 48 to 72 hours remain critical. He must wait at least three months before resuming normal activities, including sports," he told reporters, as per Cricbuzz.

Professor Abdul Wadud, director of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases also confirmed that an echocardiogram is showing positive signs.

"His heart function appears normal, but we must remain cautious. Abnormal rhythms could still occur," said Wadud.

"We have advised against immediate movement. While Tamim's condition has improved, a sudden deterioration cannot be ruled out. It is crucial to minimize exertion and maintain strict monitoring," he added.

'Grateful to everyone for their love'

Tamim Iqbal recently took to Facebook to thank everyone for their messages and love. On Facebook, he wrote, "We live due to heartbeat, but this heartbeat can stop without any announcement, and we tend to forget that often. Ahead of starting my activities yesterday, did I know what was going to happen to me?"

"By the grace of Allah and blessings of everyone I returned back and I am fortunate that I got some good people during this time of crisis and through their wisdom and relentless hard work I overcome this crisis. Some incident made us realize the reality and how small this life is and in this small life whatever we can do or not everyone should stand beside everyone and this is my little request. I am extremely grateful to everyone for their love. Everyone should keep me and my family in your prayers because without your love Tamim Iqbal is no one," he added.

For the uninitiated, Tamim Iqbal retired from international cricket in January 2025. He announced his retirement ahead of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025.

He played 243 ODIs, 70 tests, and 78 T20Is, scoring over 15,000 runs across all formats. He also hit 25 centuries - the most by any Bangladesh batter.

The 35-year-old last played for Bangladesh at home against New Zealand in September 2023.