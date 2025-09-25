Taskin Ahmed sends firm warning to Mohammad Nawaz after getting his wicket: "Not every time…"

Pakistan faced a spirited Bangladesh bowling in the Super Four clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. After being put into bat in the game, they were restricted to a below par total of 135 runs for the loss of eight wickets at the end of the 20 overs. Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed celebrates after a dismissal(AP)

The whole bowling unit of Bangladesh notched up their performance as they gave themselves an advantage at the end of the first half. However, it was Taskin Ahmed who took the center stage. Returning into the playing XI for this match, after not playing against India in the previous game, Ahmed made it clear why is rated high among the experts and rest of the cricketing fraternity.

Besides his brilliant bowling skills, Taskin is also known for his aggression. This often manifests itself on the field as Ahmed never shies away from giving his best during a game. The same was seen when he got the wicket of Mohammad Nawaz in the ongoing match.

Taskin Ahmed brings out the passion in him

It happened in the 19th over of the Pakistan innings. On the first delivery of the over, Nawaz slammed Ahmed for a maximum. On the next ball, Ahmed made a brilliant comeback. Being punished of a short delivery, Ahmed went full and also took the pace off the delivery.

The Pakistani southpaw was looking to maximize the final few overs and hence for a big heave. However, he did not time it correctly and ended up slicing it straight in the air. Parvez Hossain Emon at extra cover region took a stunning catch while tracking the ball backwards.

Immediately after the dismissal, Taskin turned towards Nawaz and waved his finger at him. It was as if to say, “Not every ball you can hammer me over the fence.” This was a perfect example of the passion that Taskin plays his game with.

Talking about passion, this is a desperate match for both sides. With India having defeated both of them and marching onto the final and Sri Lanka out of the competition, this game is a virtual semifinal. While the loser of the game will be eliminated from the tournament, the winner faces India in the grand finale on September 28.

In an eliminator, Bangladesh took the upper hand by restricting Pakistan to a very manageable total. However, Pakistan managed to score some precious runs towards the end of the innings and take the momentum into the defense. The result was the early wicket of Emon by Shaheen Afridi putting Bangladesh under pressure.