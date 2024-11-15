Team India hit with injury setback as KL Rahul hit on elbow, forced to retire hurt amid Rohit Sharma's likely absence

India's star batter KL Rahul suffered a worrying injury during a match simulation the WACA in Perth, just days before the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener against Australia. The 32-year-old, who opened alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in the practice match against India A, was struck on his right elbow by a bouncy delivery during the intra-squad simulation on Friday morning. KL Rahul returns to pavilion after being dismissed by New Zealand's William O'Rourke on the fourth day of the first Test(PTI)

The impact forced Rahul to pause his innings and seek immediate treatment from the physio, raising concerns within the Indian camp. Despite attempting to resume batting, he was visibly uncomfortable and ultimately retired hurt, with images of him leaving the field under the care of medical staff now circulating among anxious fans and pundits.

His injury has added a layer of uncertainty to India’s opening lineup, especially given the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma, who is expected to miss the Perth Test due to personal commitments.

Following a disappointing Test series in New Zealand, where he managed an average of only 33.87 across 51 innings, Rahul was subsequently moved to the India A squad for exposure against Australia A. However, his efforts in Melbourne also yielded modest scores, with a dismissal for just 4 runs when he misjudged a fuller delivery from Australian spinner Corey Rocchiccioli.

India, eager to reverse their recent fortunes, have been preparing rigorously for the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. However, with Rahul’s fitness now in question following an elbow injury during an intra-squad match simulation at the WACA, selectors may be forced to consider alternative options to ensure a solid opening partnership.

Rahul had been expected to open with Yashasvi Jaiswal in Rohit Sharma’s likely absence, but the severity of his injury could see players like Abhimanyu Easwaran stepping in to bolster the top order.

A must-win series

India’s determination to secure a top-two finish in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table has only intensified following a challenging series against New Zealand, where they lost all three matches and slipped to second place. India now face the task of winning at least four of the five Tests against Australia to keep their hopes of a WTC final spot alive, heightening the need for a settled lineup in the first Test at Perth’s Optus Stadium.