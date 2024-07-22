Mumbai [India], : After the completion of the press conference in Mumbai on Monday, the Indian Cricket Team left for Sri Lanka, where they will play a three-match T20I followed by a three-match ODI series. Team India leaves for Sri Lanka to play three-match T20I, ODI series

The three T20Is will be held on July 27, and July 30 which will be followed by a three-match ODI series that will start from August 1. The Pallekele International Stadium will be hosting the T20I leg of the series, while the R Premadasa is getting to host the 50-over matches.

Ahead of the start of the tour, India's newly appointed head coach, Gautam Gambhir, believes that he has big shoes to fill as he steps into a role previously held by the likes of Rahul Dravid and Ravi Shastri.

"The most important thing is that they will always have my back. Aim to make it a happy and secure dressing room. I am taking over a very successful team. Runner-ups in WTC and 50-overs WC. I have big shoes to fill and looking forward to it," Gambhir said in the press conference.

Gambhir will have the support of his KKR mate Abhishek Nayar, who will take on the role of assistant coach of the team and Ryan Ten Doeschate, who also joins the support staff.

" I have worked closely with Abhishek and Ryan in the last two months at IPL with KKR. Both are absolute professionals and hopefully they will have a successful stint with the Indian team as coaches."

Nayar played three ODIs for India and won several Ranji Trophy titles with Mumbai throughout his first-class career, which lasted over 100 games. Even as an active player, Nayar guided Dinesh Karthik and assisted him in making an international comeback. More recently, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy praised Nayar after the Kolkata Knight Riders won their first IPL title in ten seasons. Nayar has previously served as the head coach of Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League.

On the other hand, Ten Doeschate is with the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the ongoing Major League Cricket as the assistant coach at the moment. The former cricketer was also with Kent as the batting coach of the side.

