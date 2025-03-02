Team India manager leaves Champions Trophy campaign midway, returns home after personal loss

Indian team manager R Devraj has left the squad after the passing of his mother on Sunday morning, according to a report from Cricbuzz. Upon receiving the news, Devraj immediately departed for Hyderabad to be with his family. He currently serves as the secretary of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). Dubai: India players before start of the second innings during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between India and New Zealand, in Dubai(PTI)

With the Rohit Sharma-led side currently engaged in its final league fixture of the Champions Trophy against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, it remains unclear whether Devraj will return to resume his managerial duties. A decision on his return is expected to be made based on the outcome of Tuesday’s semi-final.

Expressing their condolences, the HCA released a statement: "With deep sorrow, we inform you that our Secretary Devraj's mother, Kamaleshwari garu, has passed away. May her soul rest in peace. Our heartfelt condolences to Devraj garu and his family."

India facing New Zealand

Team India took the field in their third and final Group A match against New Zealand, where Shreyas Iyer produced a composed 79 under pressure. However, India could only manage 249/9 on the board, with New Zealand pacer Mark Henry being the wrecker-in-chief, claiming 5/42 figures to put India on the back foot.

Iyer found support from Axar Patel (42 off 61) as they stitched together a crucial 98-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Hardik Pandya (45 off 45) played an aggressive late cameo to push India towards a respectable total after a top-order collapse.

India had slumped to 30/3 as Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli fell cheaply. Henry dismissed Gill lbw before Glenn Phillips produced a stunning one-handed catch to remove Kohli. Rohit, after a promising start, holed out to Will Young.

Iyer and Axar countered the early blows with measured batting on a sluggish pitch. However, his hopes of a century ended when he miscued a pull shot to Young inside the covers.

KL Rahul, batting at No. 6, showed promise but fell for 23, while New Zealand’s disciplined bowling, led by Henry and Mitchell Santner, kept India in check. Hardik’s powerful hitting ensured the team reached close to the 250-mark. Both teams have already qualified for the semi-finals.