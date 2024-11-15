Team India receives much-needed positive update on star batter's fitness amid KL Rahul's latest injury setback

In a bit of positive news for Indian fans, Sarfaraz Khan’s injury attained in the nets at the WACA Stadium in Perth is reportedly not too serious, keeping him in contention to feature for the team in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Sarfaraz Khan during a net session in India.(AFP)

According to a report by PTI, Sarfaraz recovered well despite needing to leave the net session after being struck on the elbow. Having stated he felt okay despite the impact, Sarfaraz also didn’t need to undergo an MRI, in what will be a big relief for an Indian team.

Sarfaraz has been the incumbent batter at number six for India, having stepped into the middle order following his debut against England earlier this year. He registered his maiden Test century against New Zealand with an excellent 150 in Bangalore, but struggled in the subsequent games as he was part of the Indian collapses which cost the 3-0 series defeat against the Kiwis.

Middle order question marks for India

Sarfaraz’s position will also be under fire by Dhruv Jurel, who has looked very impressive in recent First Class matches, including the second India A tour game against Australia A. Jurel scored a fantastic 80 in the first innings and a fine 68 in the second, in a lone-wolf battle in difficult conditions at the MCG.

This is also Sarfaraz Khan’s first overseas tour in India, having played all three of his series so far in home conditions to this point. Sarfaraz’s proficiency against high-speed pace remains a question mark, with him being struck in the pacy conditions of Western Australia’s practise pitches being another indication of concern for the Indian team management.

With Rohit Sharma’s inclusion in the opening Test of the series looking unlikely, with the Indian skipper due to stay in India for the birth of his second child, India’s middle order could see a shake-up.

With KL Rahul also reportedly facing an injury setback suffered during the current intra-squad practice, India will be happier knowing that Sarfaraz presents another option for the middle order, and remains fit in case he is required to gear up for the team.

India begin their campaign with the first Test of the series at Perth, beginning November 22, but several players have already arrived in Perth as they warm-up with sessions in the city as well as a reported intra-squad game to get an understanding of conditions ahead of the crucial five-match series against Australia.