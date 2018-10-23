Team India’s 12-member squad for 2nd ODI against Windies announced

The BCCI on Tuesday announced the 12-member squad for the 2nd one-day international against West Indies. The squad remains unchanged from the first match.

India won the first match of the series on a canter with the duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli smashing centuries as the hosts made light work of a big Windies total at Guwahati.

Kuldeep Yadav missed out in the first match as Kohli opted for a three-pronged pace attack but given the stick that the pacers got, the Indian captain could opt for a three-man spin attack with Kuldeep joining forces with Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja.

India will play their 950th one-day match on Wednesday and will thus become the first team to achieve the milestone. The match will present another opportunity for the team management to look at and consolidate its options for the World Cup.

But with the top order firing the way it is, it remains to be seen how much of an opportunity will the middle-order batsmen get spend time in the middle. India’s middle order has often gone untested and failed to fire in crunch situations in big tournaments in the past. The spotlight will also be on Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has failed to impress on ODIs off late.

The match will once again provide an opportunity to the pace duo of Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami to impress the selectors in the absence of regulars Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

Team India for 2nd ODI, Visakhapatnam: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Khaleel Ahmed

