Team India stars feeling 'insecure' under Gautam Gambhir, clarity in communication not same as Dravid, Shastri: Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 01, 2025 04:30 PM IST

Gautam Gambhir is facing scrutiny following India's defeat to Melbourne in the Boxing Day Test.

The role of head coach Gautam Gambhir in managing an Indian team in transition has come under increasing scrutiny. The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been a difficult ride for the team, which has struggled to find the right combination against an aggressive and determined Australian side. With the must-win fifth and final Test scheduled for Friday, the pressure on both players and coaching staff is immense.

India's coach Gautam Gambhir (L) and captain Rohit Sharma chat in the nets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground(AFP)
India's coach Gautam Gambhir (L) and captain Rohit Sharma chat in the nets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground(AFP)

While the team’s on-field struggles are evident, off-field issues are beginning to bubble up. According to a report from PTI, Gambhir is facing growing unrest within the dressing room, with players questioning the communication in comparison to the previous regimes under Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid. The report revealed that Gambhir’s communication with the players hasn’t been as effective or cohesive as it was under his predecessors.

One of the most significant points of contention appears to be Gambhir’s handling of the squad selection and player management. While Rohit Sharma has insisted that he speaks to players individually about selection decisions, report claim that since Gambhir took over in July, some players have been left in the dark about their exclusion from the side.

This lack of clarity has added to the frustration of key players who feel uncertain about their roles. “There is a Test match to be played and then there is Champions Trophy. If the performance doesn't improve, even Gautam Gambhir's position wouldn't be safe,” a senior BCCI official told PTI.

Gambhir’s assertive approach, though admired by some, hasn’t earned him universal confidence in the dressing room. Players who are neither rookies like Harshit Rana or Nitish Reddy nor the established veterans like Kohli and Rohit, reportedly feel insecure due to Gambhir’s frequent experimentation with the playing XI.

Equation with selection committee ‘not clear’

Reddy’s inclusion in the squad has, however, worked out well, but the handling of players like Shubman Gill remains a point of debate. Gill was sidelined for the fourth Test of the series in Melbourne.

Further complicating matters is Gambhir’s uncertain relationship with the selection committee. “His equation with the selection committee is also not particularly clear at this point,” the source told PTI.

