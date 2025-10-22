Team India stars meet for Diwali dinner at popular Indian restaurant in Adelaide before must-win 2nd ODI vs Australia

Although away from home during this year’s Diwali celebrations, the Indian men’s cricket team nonetheless found the opportunity to celebrate the festival while on tour in Australia. Having arrived in Adelaide ahead of the second ODI of their white-ball series, several high-profile players were spotted with each other in an organised team dinner at a popular Indian restaurant in the South Australian city. Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer arrive at the British Raj restaurant in Adelaide.(Screengrab)

Reporters and cameras picked up images of Indian cricket stars, led by the likes of Virat Kohli and captain Shubman Gill, arriving at a restaurant named the British Raj in the Adelaide suburb of Torrensville. The restaurant is reported to be amongst the favourites of the players whenever they find themselves on an extended tour down under, and provided a taste of home for these superstars as they find themselves on foreign turf and away from their families.

Cameras also picked up players such as Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Kumar Reddy at the team dinner in Adelaide, while images were also shared of the restaurant owner alongside players including Rohit Sharma.

Indian team's infamous history at the British Raj restaurant

Following a chastening loss to Australia in the opening ODI of the series in Perth, the team dinner also presents an opportunity to the Indian team to reunite and regain their bearings away from the cricket field. The last time the team had a public outing for their team dinner was earlier this month, when they headed to head coach Gautam Gambhir’s residence in Delhi ahead of a Test match against the West Indies.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, two players with two different stories at the Adelaide Oval.

The Indian team also dined at British Raj in Adelaide before their 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal against England – and it was a moment of irony after the British team absolutely thumped the Indians by 10 wickets soon after. The Indians will be hoping for a better result this time around at the Adelaide Oval, but it hasn’t been the happiest of hunting grounds in recent years for the men in blue.

Shubman Gill will lead out the Indian team as they try to level up the series at the Adelaide Oval, while the Australian team under Mitchell Marsh will be keen to take an unassailable 2-0 lead before the final match of the series this weekend.