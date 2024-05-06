Team India's 'leaked' T20 World Cup jersey sparks massive social media frenzy

With the T20 World Cup scheduled for next month, and fans will be gearing up for a proper cricket extravaganza. The tournament is being co-hosted by the West Indies and US. The BCCI have already announced Team India's 15-member squad, and there were some surprises. The Team India jersey has been leaked allegedly.

Meanwhile, cricket fans are also waiting for the unveiling of India's official T20 World Cup jersey. Adidas is BCCI's official kit sponsor, and they have been making different kits for ODIs and T20Is. The ODI jersey is collared, and shows the tiger's stripes. Meanwhile, the T20I jersey symbolises the Ashoka Chakra, which is in the Indian flat. Both jerseys have stripes on the shoulder.

Recently, a photo went viral on social media, which allegedly showed India's jersey for the upcoming ICC showpiece event. The alleged leak shows the jersey with tri-colour stripes on a v-shaped neck, and the traditional Adidas stripes on saffron sleeves.

Here is the alleged leaked jersey photo:

If this is actually the jersey, this will be then considered a huge mishap on BCCI and Adidas' side, as jersey unveilings are usually filled with suspense.

It left social media in a state of meltdown. Reacting to the photo, one fan said, "Not goodd."

Meanwhile, another fan calle it a 'training kit'. Another fan called it "worst".

Rohit Sharma will be leading the Indian squad in the ICC tournament, and we will also see Rishabh Pant make his international return. The DC skipper has been included in the 15-member squad, having missed more than a year of cricket due to a freak car accident. Sanju Samson is the other wicketkeeper-batter in the squad, with KL Rhaul getting snubbed.

Meanwhile, Shivam Dube's IPL form has made it impossible to ignore him and he is expected to play a key role. The spin department consists of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, who will be assisted by the pace battery consisting of Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya.

Also, the reserves list consists of Shubman Gill, Rinky Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan. The Indian batting line-up is also well-equipped, consisting of the likes of Rohit, Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav.