Teen titans: The story of India’s U-19 dream run

Led by skipper Ayush Mahtre, India won the ICC U-19 World Cup defeating England by 100 runs in the final in Harare in Zimbabwe on Friday. India posted 411 after batting first and settled the match in the first session itself thanks to a six-hitting carnage unleashed by opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The U-19 World Cup is seen as the launching pad for the senior teams around the world. (Image shared by Virender Sehwag)

A story of domination

This was India’s sixth U-19 World Cup title and they have done it in style by remaining unbeaten in the tournament held in Namibia and Zimbabwe. India have also finished runners-up in this youth World Cup four times.

When they emerged champions

2000 India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets Mohammad Kaif (Captain)

2008 India beat South Africa won by 12 runs (D/L) Virat Kohli (Captain)

2012 India beat Australia by 6 wickets Unmukt Chand (Captain)

2018 India beat Australia by 8 wickets Prithvi Shaw (Captain)

2022 India beat England by 4 wickets Yash Dhull (Captain)

2026 India beat England by 100 runs Ayush Mahtra (Captain)

Editions they finished runners-up

2006 Pakistan beat India by 38 runs

2016 West Indies beat India by 5 wickets

2020 Bangladesh beat India by 3 wickets (D/L)

2024 Australia beat India by 79 runs

A supply line to the senior team

The U-19 World Cup is seen as the launching pad for the senior teams around the world and India have seen youth stars rule the world in senior India colours. Mohammad Kaif, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh have all been part of India’s U-19 World Cup campaigns.

Players who have shone in India’s winning campaigns

2000: Most runs Ravneet Ricky Most wickets Shalabh Srivastava

2008 Most runs Tanmay Srivastava Most wickets Iqbal Abdullah

2012 Most runs Unmukt Chand Most wickets Ravikant Singh

2018 Most runs Shubman Gill Most wickets Anukul Roy

2022 Most runs Angkrish Raghuvanshi Most wickets Vicky Ostwal

Not all lived up to the promise

Not every promising career has translated into lasting success at the senior level though. Over the years, several players who shone brightly in the Under-19 World Cup struggled to cement a place in the India senior team. Some delivered match-winning performances, even scoring centuries in finals or finishing as top performers in their tournaments. Still, despite early brilliance, their careers did not unfold as widely expected. Unmukt Chand, skipper and centurion in India’s winning final in 2012; Prithvi Shaw, who led India to the title in 2018, Tanmay Srivastava a standout performer from the 2008 World Cup, the same tournament that introduced Virat Kohli all failed to live up to their promise.

Vaibhav, the next big thing?

India’s 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has already hogged the limelight in this edition with a blistering 175 off 80 balls in the final against England on Friday. He has an IPL contract with the Rajasthan Royals and has centuries in IPL and Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s domestic 50-over competition. In one record-shattering innings on Friday he showed he is primed for big things.

Records Vaibhav broke on Friday

It was the highest score in a U-19 World Cup final, beating Unmukt Chand’s 111* for India in the 2012 final against Australia. Suryavanshi’s 175 is the highest in a knockout game in Youth ODIs. The previous best was 172 by Sameer Minhas (Pak) against India in the Asia Cup final. His score is also the highest by any batter in any ICC tournament final. Alyssa Healy’s 170 against England in the Women’s ODI World Cup final in 2022 was the previous highest. The 14-year-old from Bihar’s Samastipur now holds the highest individual score for India in U-19 World Cups. Raj Bawa’s 162* against Uganda in 2022 was the previous best. Suryavanshi’s 175 is the second-highest for India in Youth ODIs, behind Ambati Rayudu’s 177* in 2002, also against England.