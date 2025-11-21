Search Search
Friday, Nov 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Temba Bavuma to lead SA in ODIs against India, Markram to captain T20I side, Nortje returns

PTI |
Published on: Nov 21, 2025 08:36 pm IST

Temba Bavuma will captain South Africa in the ODI series against India, while Kagiso Rabada is sidelined due to injury. 

Temba Bavuma was named as South Africa’s captain in the upcoming three-match ODI series against India on Friday, but premier pacer Kagiso Rabada will return home to recover from a rib injury that he sustained in a training session ahead of the ongoing Test series.

Aiden Markram(REUTERS)
Aiden Markram(REUTERS)

Bavuma is currently leading the Proteas in the two-match Test series against India.

Quinton de Kock, who had recently come out of ODI retirement, has been named in the squad .

De Kock was named player of the ODI series against Pakistan recently after topping the chart with 232 runs from three innings that included a hundred and two fifties.

However, Luhan de Pretorius, who was SA’s second-highest run-getter in the away ODI series against Pakistan, was not included in the squad for the India series.

India and South Africa will face-off in a three-match ODI series between November 30 to December 6.

Markram, Nortje return to T20I

Top-order batter Aiden Markram, who was rested from the T20Is against Pakistan after leading the side in the Test series, will take over the captain’s duty from Donnovan Ferreria.

Markram is also a part of the ODI squad for the series against India.

Veteran left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has also returned to the white ball teams after sitting out of the series against Pakistan.

Pacer Anrich Nortje, who has not played an international match since last year’s T20 World Cup final against India, was named in the squad for the T20I series.

South Africa will face India in a five-match T20I series from December 9.

South Africa ODI team: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottineil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen.

South Africa T20I team: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottineil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donnovan Ferreria, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the Australia vs England Live match Today.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the Australia vs England Live match Today.
News / Cricket News / Temba Bavuma to lead SA in ODIs against India, Markram to captain T20I side, Nortje returns
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On