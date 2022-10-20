Tendulkar, Yuvraj, Raina, Pant and others wish Sehwag on his 44th birthday

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag was one of the most destructive batters of his time. His explosive strike rate aided by risk-laden strokes had made the cricket experts intially question him as a batter suited for Test Cricket. But Sehwag proved himself in the longest format of the game, amassing 8586 runs at a tremendous strike rate of 82.23. In international cricket, the India opener scored more than 17000 runs and entertained the cricket fans for more than a decade. As the famous India player turned 44 on Thursday, many fans and cricketers wished Sehwag.

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar posted a heartfelt wish on Twitter. Both batters share cordial relations on and off the field and in his wish, Tendulkar reminisced their playing days together when he used to scold Sehwag for getting to batting milestones and centuries by hitting sixes.

Aapke saath hote huye kahan aisa risk le sakte hain, Paaji .

Jab 295 ka ho jaaonga , aap izaazat toh tab hi denge ..



"Chauke pe chauka maarte huye 44 par pahunch gaye. Ab 44 se 50 ke liye 6 banta hai! Happy birthday Viru! (You reacched 44 by hitting one four after the other now want you to reach 50 with a six!)," Tendulkar tweeted.

"Aapke saath hote huye kahan aisa risk le sakte hain, Paaji .Jab 295 ka ho jaaonga , aap izaazat toh tab hi denge...Thank you very much for your wishes, the journey became much easier with you around, Paaji," (You never allowed me to hit sixes to reach milestone, not even when I turn 295) replied Sehwag to Tendulkar's wish.

Sehwag's former teammate Yuvraj Singh recalled the 44-year old's terrific triple century at Multan in Pakistan while wishing him on his birthday.

The song every opposition sang when the सुल्तान of मुलतान stepped on to the field! 🤪



Happy Birthday @virendersehwag! Sher ki dahaad 🦁 aur Viru ke vaar 💪🏻 ka koi muqabla nahi!



"The song every opposition sang when the sultan of Multan stepped on to the field! Happy Birthday@virendersehwag! Sher ki dahaad aur Viru ke vaar ka koi muqabla nahi! Lots of love brother," posted Yuvraj.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina also wished the former India cricketer in a post on Twitter.

"Happy birthday to the wittiest & most fiery player of all time @virendersehwag. Viru Bhai wishing you all the love & happiness, may you remain in good health & spirit always," wrote Raina.

India batter Rishabh Pant called Sehwag one of his favourite cricketers while wishing him on his birthday.

"A fearless batsman and one of my favourite cricketer. Wishing the legendary Multan ka Sultan,@virendersehwag bhaiya a very Happy Birthday. May you have an amazing year ahead," posted Pant on Twitter.

India women's team cricketer Smriti Mandhana also wished the former India opener.

"Many many happy returns of the day @virendersehwag Sir. No one entertained us like you," she wrote on Twitter.

Thanking her, Sehwag replied "Thank you Smriti. May you continue to make us proud. Best wishes to you."

Wishing You A Very Happy Birthday Viru Bhai 🤩🥳 @virendersehwag

Shikhar Dhawan wished Sehwag and wrote "Wishing You A Very Happy Birthday Viru Bhai @virendersehwag Lots Of Love Always."

