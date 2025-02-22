Tendulkar’s 2003 magic, Miandad’s last-ball six: Revisiting the best of India vs Pakistan before Champions Trophy clash

Cricketing giants India and Pakistan are set to reignite their fierce rivalry in the highly-anticipated Champions Trophy clash in Dubai on Sunday. The meetings between the two teams have become rare due to political tensions over the past years, but every meeting on the field remains an electrifying spectacle, drawing millions of fans worldwide. Sachin Tendulkar (R) and Shahid Afridi during the 2011 World Cup semi-final(AFP)

With a history steeped in drama, controversies and high-quality cricketing action, the latest showdown on Sunday promises to add another gripping chapter to their storied battles.

As the two sides prepare for their high-stakes encounter, we take a look at the historic rivalry, which has seen some dramatic chases, terrific knocks, and fiery spells that are etched in history.

Tendulkar's masterclass, 2003 World Cup

Sachin Tendulkar’s 98 against Pakistan in the 2003 World Cup remains iconic, especially for his battle with Shoaib Akhtar. Facing a formidable attack of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Akhtar, he played a brilliant 75-ball knock, including a legendary uppercut six against Akhtar, which has become a part of the cricketing folklore. Though it was Akhtar who eventually dismissed him, India cruised to a six-wicket win in the group stage game.

Miandad's last-ball six, 1986

Javed Miandad’s last-ball six in Sharjah remains one of the most dramatic ODI moments between India and Pakistan. Chasing 246, he rescued Pakistan from 61-3 with an unbeaten 116. Needing four off the final ball, he smashed Chetan Sharma’s full toss for six, sealing a one-wicket win for Pakistan.

Harbhajan vs Akhtar, Asia Cup 2010

In a heated 2010 Asia Cup clash, Shoaib Akhtar tried to rattle Harbhajan Singh with sledging in the tense final overs. Unfazed, Harbhajan sealed India's victory with a towering six off Mohammad Amir before celebrating fiercely in Akhtar’s face, sparking a fiery exchange between the two. India's win knocked Pakistan out of the continental tournament, with the men in blue eventually clinching the title after defeating Sri Lanka in the final.

Imran's blitz goes in vain, 1985 Rothmans Cup

Imran Khan’s sensational 6/14 figures against India in Sharjah remain his best in ODIs, but his efforts went in vain. He dismantled India for just 125, only for Pakistan to collapse for 87. Ramiz Raja’s 29 was the highest as Pakistan crumbled, handing India an unexpected victory. Kapil Dev delivered an all-round performance, scoring 30 and then picking three crucial wickets, but Imran was named the player of the match.

Sidhu's terrific knock and Sohail-Prasad fight, 1996 World Cup

Navjot Singh Sidhu (93) played a brilliant knock, and Ajay Jadeja’s blistering 25-ball 45 powered India to 287-8 in a fiery 1996 World Cup quarterfinal. Pakistan started strong, but Aamir Sohail’s heated exchange with Venkatesh Prasad backfired as he was bowled next ball. Pakistan lost momentum and fell short by 39 runs.

Ganguly's ton overshadows Anwar, 1998 Independence Cup Final

Sourav Ganguly’s 124 overshadowed Saeed Anwar’s 140 in the 1998 Independence Cup final as India chased then-world record 315 with one ball left. Ganguly’s innings set the stage, and Hrishikesh Kanitkar sealed the thrilling win with a boundary when three were needed off two, securing India’s victory in the final.

The first ODI World Cup clash, 1992

India's bowlers produced a solid effort to defend 217, bundling Pakistan out for 173 in 48.1 overs. Kapil Dev, Manoj Prabhakar, and Javagal Srinath took two wickets each, while Sachin Tendulkar and V Raju also contributed with the ball. Aamer Sohail’s 62 and Miandad’s 40 weren’t enough, with Miandad’s spat with Kiran More adding fire to an emerging World Cup rivalry.

Nail-biter in Karachi, 2004

India's first tour to Pakistan in 15 years got off to a dramatic start, with the 1st ODI in Karachi becoming an instant classic. Rahul Dravid's 99, and Virender Sehwag's quickfire 79 off 57 balls guided India to a mammoth 349/7 in 50 overs. Inzamam-ul-Haq’s captain’s knock of 122 put Pakistan in control, but Murali Kartik and Zaheer Khan struck back. Nehra defended nine runs in the final over, denying Moin Khan a last-ball six (with five runs to win), sealing India’s thrilling victory.

Tendulkar gets multiple lives, 2011 World Cup semi-final

India posted 260/9 in 50 overs after electing to bat, with Sachin Tendulkar surviving on five different occasions to top score with 85 off 115 balls. Pakistan started strong but fell short, with all of five India bowlers – Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, Munaf Patel, Harbhajan Singh, and Yuvraj Singh – picking two wickets each. Pakistan were bowled out for 231 in 49.5 overs, as India secured a spot in the 2011 World Cup final, where they defeated Sri Lanka to claim the title.

Fakhar, Amir power Pakistan, 2017 Champions Trophy Final

Their most recent Champions Trophy clash was in the final of the previous edition, where Pakistan, the underdogs, stunned India by 180 runs to clinch the title. Fakhar Zaman’s blistering 114 off 106 powered Pakistan to 338/4 in fifty overs. India crumbled for just 158 in 30.3 overs in return, with Mohammad Amir (3/16) wreaking havoc on the Indian top-order. Hardik Pandya put a lone fight for India with an aggressive 76, but it was too little, too late.