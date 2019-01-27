Test debut in 1975, New Zealand cricketer Ewen Chatfield retires at 68

New Zealand fast bowler Ewen Chatfield, who is also known as ‘The Naenae Express’, has decided to hang up his boots at the ripe age of 68. Chatfield made this decision after he was ‘slogged’ all over the field when he turned out for Naenae Old Boys in Wellington on Saturday.

“It might seem silly but I have standards, even at 68, and if I can’t play to those standards, I thought it is time to flag it,” he told Stuff.co.nz.

Ewen Chatfield, who made his international debut for New Zealand back in 1975, played for his country in 43 Tests and 114 One-Day Internationals (ODIs). He played alongside Sir Richard Hadlee and his last appearance for New Zealand came in 1989.

“The Naenae Express has run out of steam, I would not mind that as a heading,” he added.

Chatfield was a bowler of note, but according to him, his greatest achievement came with the bat playing into his late sixties with the desire of reaching an elusive maiden hundred. This egged him on to pad up and play for his the club he’s represented since 1968, with the hope of finally reaching three figures.

Chatfield’s services to cricket has not gone unnoticed. He’s been recognised with an MBE for his troubles.

