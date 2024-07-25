Explore
    Live

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: MI New York score after 4 overs is 24/2

    By hindustantimes.com
    July 25, 2024 6:23 AM IST
    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: MI New York at 24/2 after 4 overs, Monank Patel at 1 runs and Shayan Jahangir at 9 runs
    Key Events
    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score, Eliminator of Major League Cricket, 2024
    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score, Eliminator of Major League Cricket, 2024

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Eliminator of Major League Cricket, 2024. Match will start on 25 Jul 2024 at 06:00 AM
    Venue : Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas

    Texas Super Kings squad -
    Faf du Plessis, Milind Kumar, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Aaron Hardie, Aiden Markram, Calvin Savage, Dwayne Bravo, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Santner, Raj Nannan, Zia Shahzad, Devon Conway, Joshua Tromp, Cameron Stevenson, Mohammad Mohsin, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Ottneil Baartman, Zia-ul-Haq
    MI New York squad -
    Dewald Brevis, Heath Richards, Steven Taylor, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Romario Shepherd, Ruben Clinton, Sunny Patel, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran, Shayan Jahangir, Anrich Nortje, Ehsan Adil, Kagiso Rabada, Nosthush Kenjige, Rashid Khan, Rushil Ugarkar, Trent Boult    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 25, 2024 6:23 AM IST

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: MI New York at 24/2 after 4 overs

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score:
    MI New York
    Monank Patel 1 (2)
    Shayan Jahangir 9 (9)
    Texas Super Kings
    Marcus Stoinis 1/9 (2)

    July 25, 2024 6:23 AM IST

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: Monank Patel smashed a Four on Marcus Stoinis bowling . MI New York at 22/2 after 3.5 overs

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: FOUR BYES! Freebie. This should release some pressure. It is a sharp bumper, in the channel for Monank Patel. Marcus Stoinis instantly testing the new batter here. Monank Patel tries to defend it but gets beaten by the extra bounce here, but so does the keeper and the ball runs down to the fine leg fence.

    July 25, 2024 6:21 AM IST

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Nicholas Pooran is out and MI New York at 18/2 after 3.4 overs

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! Marcus Stoinis gets the better of his Indian T20 League teammate. This is a huge wicket for Texas Super Kings. MI New York are in a spot of bother here.

    July 25, 2024 6:19 AM IST

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: Nicholas Pooran smashed a Four on Marcus Stoinis bowling . MI New York at 16/1 after 3.1 overs

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: FOUR! Magnificent. It is a length ball, outside off. Nicholas Pooran winds up and flat-bats it hard, back towards the bowler. The ball races away to the long off fence. He hits it like a bullet.

    July 25, 2024 6:17 AM IST

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: MI New York at 12/1 after 3 overs

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score:
    MI New York
    Shayan Jahangir 8 (8)
    Nicholas Pooran 3 (6)
    Texas Super Kings
    Zia-ul-Haq 1/11 (2)

    July 25, 2024 6:17 AM IST

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: Shayan Jahangir smashed a Four on Zia-ul-Haq bowling . MI New York at 12/1 after 2.5 overs

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: FOUR! One boundary can certainly break the shackles. It is a slower one, short as well, outside off. Shayan Jahangir stands tall and pulls it over mid-wicket for a fine boundary.

    July 25, 2024 6:16 AM IST

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: Shayan Jahangir smashed a Four on Zia-ul-Haq bowling . MI New York at 8/1 after 2.4 overs

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: FOUR! FINALLY! Shayan Jahangir scores the first boundary of this contest. It is pitched up, outside off. Shayan Jahangir looks to drill it down the park, but he finds a thick outside edge and the ball runs down to deep third for a much-needed boundary.

    July 25, 2024 6:12 AM IST

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: MI New York at 3/1 after 2 overs

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score:
    MI New York
    Shayan Jahangir 0 (3)
    Nicholas Pooran 2 (5)
    Texas Super Kings
    Marcus Stoinis 0/1 (1)

    July 25, 2024 6:07 AM IST

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: MI New York at 2/1 after 1 overs

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score:
    MI New York
    Nicholas Pooran 1 (2)
    Shayan Jahangir 0 (0)
    Texas Super Kings
    Zia-ul-Haq 1/2 (1)

    July 25, 2024 6:06 AM IST

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Dewald Brevis is out and MI New York at 0/1 after 0.4 overs

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! WHAT A CATCH! Marcus Stoinis with a stunner.

    July 25, 2024 5:47 AM IST

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Scores: MI New York Playing XI

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: MI New York (Playing XI) - Shayan Jahangir (In for Ruben Clinton), Dewald Brevis, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Monank Patel, Kieron Pollard (C), Romario Shepherd, Rashid Khan, Heath Richards, Trent Boult, Nosthush Kenjige, Rushil Ugarkar.

    July 25, 2024 5:44 AM IST

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Scores: Texas Super Kings Playing XI

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: Texas Super Kings (Playing XI) - Devon Conway (WK), Faf du Plessis (C), Joshua Tromp, Marcus Stoinis, Milind Kumar, Calvin Savage, Aaron Hardie (In for Cameron Stevenson ), Dwayne Bravo (In for Zia Shahzad), Mohammad Mohsin (In for Mitchell Santner), Noor Ahmad, Zia-ul-Haq (In for Ottneil Baartman).

    July 25, 2024 5:36 AM IST

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: Toss Update

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: Texas Super Kings won the toss and elected to field

    July 25, 2024 5:02 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Eliminator of Major League Cricket, 2024

    Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Match Details
    Eliminator of Major League Cricket, 2024 between Texas Super Kings and MI New York to be held at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas at 06:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: MI New York score after 4 overs is 24/2
