Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: MI New York score after 4 overs is 24/2
- 31 Mins agoMI New York at 24/2 after 4 overs
- 31 Mins agoMonank Patel smashed a Four on Marcus Stoinis bowling . MI New York at 22/2 after 3.5 overs
- 33 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Nicholas Pooran is out and MI New York at 18/2 after 3.4 overs
- 35 Mins agoNicholas Pooran smashed a Four on Marcus Stoinis bowling . MI New York at 16/1 after 3.1 overs
- 37 Mins agoMI New York at 12/1 after 3 overs
- 37 Mins agoShayan Jahangir smashed a Four on Zia-ul-Haq bowling . MI New York at 12/1 after 2.5 overs
- 38 Mins agoShayan Jahangir smashed a Four on Zia-ul-Haq bowling . MI New York at 8/1 after 2.4 overs
- 42 Mins agoMI New York at 3/1 after 2 overs
- 47 Mins agoMI New York at 2/1 after 1 overs
- 48 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Dewald Brevis is out and MI New York at 0/1 after 0.4 overs
- 7 Mins agoMI New York Playing XI
- 10 Mins agoTexas Super Kings Playing XI
- 18 Mins agoToss Update
- 52 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of Eliminator of Major League Cricket, 2024
Match will start on 25 Jul 2024 at 06:00 AM
Venue : Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas
Texas Super Kings squad -
Faf du Plessis, Milind Kumar, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Aaron Hardie, Aiden Markram, Calvin Savage, Dwayne Bravo, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Santner, Raj Nannan, Zia Shahzad, Devon Conway, Joshua Tromp, Cameron Stevenson, Mohammad Mohsin, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Ottneil Baartman, Zia-ul-Haq
MI New York squad -
Dewald Brevis, Heath Richards, Steven Taylor, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Romario Shepherd, Ruben Clinton, Sunny Patel, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran, Shayan Jahangir, Anrich Nortje, Ehsan Adil, Kagiso Rabada, Nosthush Kenjige, Rashid Khan, Rushil Ugarkar, Trent Boult
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: FOUR BYES! Freebie. This should release some pressure. It is a sharp bumper, in the channel for Monank Patel. Marcus Stoinis instantly testing the new batter here. Monank Patel tries to defend it but gets beaten by the extra bounce here, but so does the keeper and the ball runs down to the fine leg fence.
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! Marcus Stoinis gets the better of his Indian T20 League teammate. This is a huge wicket for Texas Super Kings. MI New York are in a spot of bother here.
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: FOUR! Magnificent. It is a length ball, outside off. Nicholas Pooran winds up and flat-bats it hard, back towards the bowler. The ball races away to the long off fence. He hits it like a bullet.
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: FOUR! One boundary can certainly break the shackles. It is a slower one, short as well, outside off. Shayan Jahangir stands tall and pulls it over mid-wicket for a fine boundary.
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: FOUR! FINALLY! Shayan Jahangir scores the first boundary of this contest. It is pitched up, outside off. Shayan Jahangir looks to drill it down the park, but he finds a thick outside edge and the ball runs down to deep third for a much-needed boundary.
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! WHAT A CATCH! Marcus Stoinis with a stunner.
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: MI New York (Playing XI) - Shayan Jahangir (In for Ruben Clinton), Dewald Brevis, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Monank Patel, Kieron Pollard (C), Romario Shepherd, Rashid Khan, Heath Richards, Trent Boult, Nosthush Kenjige, Rushil Ugarkar.
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: Texas Super Kings (Playing XI) - Devon Conway (WK), Faf du Plessis (C), Joshua Tromp, Marcus Stoinis, Milind Kumar, Calvin Savage, Aaron Hardie (In for Cameron Stevenson ), Dwayne Bravo (In for Zia Shahzad), Mohammad Mohsin (In for Mitchell Santner), Noor Ahmad, Zia-ul-Haq (In for Ottneil Baartman).
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Live Score: Texas Super Kings won the toss and elected to field
Welcome to the live coverage of Eliminator of Major League Cricket, 2024
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Match Details
Eliminator of Major League Cricket, 2024 between Texas Super Kings and MI New York to be held at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas at 06:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.