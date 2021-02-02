‘Thank you Amma’: Murugan Ashwin dedicates Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy victory to late mother

Tamil Nadu emerged as the new champions of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after defeating Baroda by 7 wickets on Sunday in Ahmedabad. It was an emotional moment for Tamil Nadu’s experienced spinner Murugan Ashwin as he dedicated the victory to his late mother.

The 30-year-old cricketer took to Instagram and wrote an open letter, revealing that his mother passed away a month ago due to Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Ashwin also mentioned that her mother was an ardent fan of the game of cricket and it is because of her that he started playing the game.

Here's the post:

“I had to leave for Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy to represent Tamilnadu immediately after her demise. But I still had my duties to perform for the following 13 days. I was confused and It was then my dad, wife and my sister who told me that I need to play in the tournament and do well because that is what would make my mom really happy,” wrote Ashwin.

“This Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy is for you mom. Every time I stepped on the field, I took her with me in my heart and I wanted to perform well and help the team win. I am sure my mom will be proud and happy as we won the tournament and I turned out to be the highest wicket-taker for Tamilnadu. Thank you, Amma,” he concluded.

Ashwin played 8 matches for Tamil Nadu and ended the tourney with 10 wickets under his belt. Earlier, he was also retained by Kings XI Punjab for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).