'Thank you for the anniversary gift!' - Sakshi Dhoni takes to Instagram to reveal MS Dhoni's gift on their special day

It is no secret that former India captain MS Dhoni is a massive motorhead. The Ranchi-born superstar has a rich collection of luxury motorcycles and cars in his garage. As Dhoni and wife Sakshi celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary, the 2011 World Cup-winning captain gifted Sakshi a vintage car as her gift.

Sakshi, who along with Dhoni had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on July 4, 2021, took to Instagram Stories to share the picture of the car and captioned the image: "Thank you for the anniversary gift."

Screengrab from Sakshi Dhoni's Instagram stories.(Instagram)

Dhoni, as it turns out, is not only loved by his family but also his former teammates. The 39-year-old will will also be remembered as one of the country's most-decorated captains. His ability to lead from the front and back the youngsters even in the most difficult situations was second to none. India batsman KL Rahul's recent comments about being ready to 'take a bullet without giving it a second thought' is a testament to the fact.

While speaking about the legendary India cricketer, Rahul said the biggest achievement of Dhoni is the trust he earned from his teammates.

“Yes, he has won a lot of tournaments, done amazing things for the country but I think the biggest achievement that as captain you can have is the respect of your teammates and any of us would take a bullet for him without a second thought," Rahul said while speaking to Forbes India.

Rahul, who made his India debut in Dhoni’s last Test both as captain and a player in Melbourne in Australia in 2014, said the first name that comes to mind when someone says the word captain is Dhoni. "The minute anybody says captain, the first name that comes to mind from our era will be MS Dhoni. We have all played under him,” Rahul said.