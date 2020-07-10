e-paper
Home / Cricket / Thankful to the MCA for their sweet gift on my birthday, says Sunil Gavaskar

Thankful to the MCA for their sweet gift on my birthday, says Sunil Gavaskar

On his 71st birthday, MCA restores Gavaskar’s two permanent seats which were allotted to him during his retirement.

cricket Updated: Jul 10, 2020 12:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Mumbai
File image of Sunil Gavaskar.
File image of Sunil Gavaskar.(PTI)
         

In a perfect present to Sunil Gavaskar on his 71st birthday on Friday, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has restored the two seats at the Wankhede Stadium that were permanently allotted to honour him during his retirement.

“I am most thankful to the MCA for their sweet gift on my birthday,” said Gavaskar.

In a press note, the MCA stated: “It was brought to our notice, that the two fixed seats allotted to Smt. and Shri Sunil Gavaskar were inadvertently, not restored. However, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) headed by the President, Dr. Vijay D. Patil, has decided not only to reinstate the two fixed seats in their honour but also re-position the two fixed seats in the name of Smt. and Shri Sunil Gavaskar, in the President’s Box at the Wankhede Stadium, MCA.”

As confirmed by Gavaskar, the MCA had originally allocated two seats each to the late JRD Tata, Lata Mangeshkar and him in the front row of the Garware Pavilion.

These special seats were not restored after the renovation of the Wankhede Stadium ahead or the 2011 World Cup.

MCA Apex Council members Nadim Memon and Ajinkya Naik, and cricket columnist Makarand Waingankar had made the effort to bring it to the notice of the MCA committee members.

