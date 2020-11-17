‘That iconic day will never be forgotten’: Yuvraj Singh pays tribute to Sachin Tendulkar

cricket

After serving the nation with his unparallel game of cricket for two decades, Sachin Tendulkar bade adieu to the game on November 16, 2013. He retired from all forms of cricket after his 200th Test match against the West Indies at his home ground in Mumbai.

On the seventh anniversary of his retirement, Tendulkar shared a video on social media to thank Caribbean legends – Brian Lara and Chris Gayle, who gifted the master blaster a traditional drum set on the day of his retirement.

He wrote, “I will always be grateful for such a wonderful gift and thank them for their love and respect.”

Here’s the video:

#OnThisDay 7️⃣ years ago @windiescricket and my friends @BrianLara & @henrygayle presented me with this beautiful steel drum.🥁



I will always be grateful for such a wonderful gift and thank them for their love and respect.



Thank you once again. 🙏🏼♥️@BCCI pic.twitter.com/JtpZB8XV1Z — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 16, 2020

Replying to this video message, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh expressed his feeling for Sachin and said the ‘iconic day’ will never be forgotten and hailed Tendulkar as the greatest player of all time.

“This iconic day will never be forgotten! U might have retired on the field but u will never retire from our hearts Heart suit the greatest of all time master blaster,” Yuvraj tweeted while replying to Tendulkar.

This iconic day will never be forgotten ! U might have retired on the field but u will never retire from our hearts ♥️ the greatest of all time master blaster !!!🙌🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 16, 2020

Tendulkar scored 74 runs in his final Test at the Wankhede stadium. He was sent dismissed by spinner Narsingh Deonarine who had him caught at the hands of Daren Sammy.

At the age of 37, Tendulkar played his final World Cup. The Men in Blue defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets at home in the finals of the 2011 edition. This made Tendulkar a member of the World Cup-winning team for the first time.

Sachin was India’s leading run-scorer and second overall in the tournament. He had retired from the 50-over format in 2012.