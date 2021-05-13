'That is going to be the future': Bowling coach Bharat Arun explains the importance of workload management in Team India

The volume of cricket being played in the modern era is vast. Especially after the resumption of matches during the coronavirus pandemic, the teams and their staff members are travelling from one place to another without taking a break in order to avoid contracting the virus by stepping out of the bio-bubble. Considering the grim reality of today's world, this trend is likely to continue for a while.

Keeping the hectic schedules in mind, teams are increasingly adopting a policy called "workload management". The rotation policy involves resting players after a certain amount of time to prevent long-term injuries. The current bowling coach of India, Bharat Arun, revealed the national side too has adopted the policy and said this is going to be present in the future as well because of the exhausting schedule.

“Even we have a policy in place at the moment. We have rested players in between matches, and also some top players for a series and things like that. It is under place, even for us.

“That is going to be the future because the volume of cricket that is being played, and also with all the current rules which are going to exist for some time. I think it is extremely important that the players are fresh mentally, physically, so workload management is going to be big in the future," Arun said.

The former Test cricketer also added that during India's tour of England, there will be a considerate amount of rotation in the bowling unit as this a healthy trend for Indian cricket.

“If you look at them (all six), you could put any three or four out of them on the park. They are good enough to do the job for us. So that is a very, very healthy trend for Indian cricket,” said Arun.

“And so the five Test matches that we're going to play after the World Test Championship, there's a definite cause of necessity for us to rotate all the bowlers so that they stay fresh...,” he explained.