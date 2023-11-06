‘That really gave him the luxury…’: Zaheer sums-up Virat Kohli’s ‘perfect’ strategy behind record-equalling 49th ODI ton

Virat Kohli created history on Sunday, as India kept their unbeaten run intact to defeat South Africa by 243 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The former India captain got his 49th ODI ton, equalling Sachin Tendulkar's world record of most centuries in one-day cricket. India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century.(ICC X)

After the dismissal of India's opening pair, Kohli built a strong partnership with Shreyas Iyer, as they dealt with the Proteas attack with ease and experience. Iyer departed for 77 off 87 balls, and then Kohli also formed partnerships with Suryakumar Yadav (22) and Ravindra Jadeja (29*). Kohli remained unbeaten at 101 off 121 balls, and which was enough to celebrate his 35th birthday on Sunday.

Speaking after the match, India legend Zaheer Khan hailed Kohli and also felt that India's strong start enabled him to go and get his ton with ease. "India got off to a really good start, 10 overs 91 runs. That really gave them the luxury of taking their time in the middle and that's why in spite of him slowing down, it didn't matter that much. He also knew it's not going to matter that much. It is about someone anchoring that innings, going through, getting that big hundred. That is something which is very important and Virat Kohli is known for that," he said.

"Tougher the conditions, the game actually aids to this kind of a surface, where you know that you have to anchor the innings, fast outfield at Eden helps with all your boundary shots. A perfect setting for him in that regard. The pitch wasn't an easy one but that start gave him that much of luxury and time to consume so many deliveries and he made sure he was there, which he did," he further added.

Defending a target of 327, India bowled out South Africa for 83 in 27.1 overs. Jadeja was in fiery bowling form too, taking five wickets. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav scalped two dismissals each.

