'That wasn't a very difficult one': Warne not impressed as Mohammed Siraj drops easy catch of Hameed on Day 5 at Oval

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne was not pleased as Mohammed Siraj dropped an easy catch to give Haseeb Hameed a reprieve on the final day of the fourth Test between India and England at The Oval. Hameed had just crossed his half-century when he attempted to loft Ravindra Jadeja.

The timing went missing as Hameed’s stroke sent the ball straight to mid-off, where Mohammed Siraj made a complete mess of it. Siraj, slightly late to react, seemed to have got around the ball in time and even got hold of it for a second, but it burst through his hand and hit the abdomen before slipping out.

"As far as catches go at this level, that wasn't a very difficult one at all. I think the embarrassment of dropping that … that's just straight to him, just panicked," Warne told Sky Sports.

It was an interesting stage of the match when the drop catch took place. It was the 48th over of the innings and India had dismissed opening batsman Rory Burns shortly after his half-century. Captain Virat Kohli and bowler Ravindra Jadeja were clearly not impressed.

Siraj received treatment from the physio and thankfully for India, he was up and running soon. The missed opportunity did not cost India dearly as Jadeja eventually got his man Hameed, clean bowling him, bowling round the wicket.

"I'm not really sure what the physio can do," former England cricketers Ian Ward said on Sky Sports. "I must admit I couldn't believe the shot he decided to play. It's so out of character. He (Jadeja) is a very difficult bowler to slog sweep with the pace he bowls, the trajectory. He's got to take (the opportunity) now. That's an absolutely gift."

