India vs England Live Cricket Score, 4th Test, Day 5: England openers set up thrilling final day as India eyes victory
IND vs ENG Live Score, 4th Test, Day 5
IND vs ENG Live Score, 4th Test, Day 5
Live

India vs England Live Cricket Score, 4th Test, Day 5: England openers set up thrilling final day as India eyes victory

  • IND vs ENG 4th Test Live Score: England openers Haseeb Hameed (43*) and Rory Burns (31*)will resume their chase of 368 at 77/0 as India would eye early wickets to dent the home team's chances. Follow the live score and updates from Day 5 of the India vs England 4th Test at The Oval.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 06, 2021 03:31 PM IST

India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test Day 5: It's all come down to the final day of The Oval Test between India and England. India, after being bowled out for 466 on Day 4, set England a mammoth target of 368. However, the home side's openers, Haseeb Hameed (43*) and Rory Burns (31*), proved to be equal to the task as they ended the unscathed at 77/0. A new day presents a new challenge and with the final 90 overs to come, all three results are possible. Irrespective of what happens, one thing's guaranteed: top-notch entertainment. So, sit back and let's find out how this Test ends. 

 

Follow live score and updates of India vs England 4th Test Day 5

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 06, 2021 03:30 PM IST

    LET'S PLAY

    Umesh Yadav will get the day going. Hameed will face the first ball of the day

  • SEP 06, 2021 03:29 PM IST

    Pep Talk

    The players are out on the field and as always, Kohli was seen giving a pumped-up pep talk to his teammates. 

  • SEP 06, 2021 03:26 PM IST

    Can England pull off another heist?

    'No Shami, no Ishant, no Ashwin': Atherton on whether England can chase down 368.

    FULL STORY

  • SEP 06, 2021 03:19 PM IST

    What are your thoughts on this?

    India batting coach Vikram Rathour has his say on Ajinkya Rahane's form- FULL STORY

     

  • SEP 06, 2021 03:15 PM IST

    15 minutes to go

    How excited are you? I, for one, cannot wait for the action to begin! This will be ariveting day of cricket. The equation is simple:

     

    90 overs. 10 wickets.291 runs

  • SEP 06, 2021 03:08 PM IST

    Shardul speaks to the host broadcasters

    “We're into the last day and the game is equally poised. Both teams are pushing hard for a result, you can't expect a lot more. All we need is an early wicket, or even if we get a couple of wickets in the middle, the pressure will be on them. We'll need to keep pushing them back. There can be a bit of reverse swing with the older ball, there's enough footholes and Jadeja will be obviously bowling into the rough. I think there could be a bit of reverse swing on offer later today.”

  • SEP 06, 2021 03:01 PM IST

    Pitch report

    'It's a beautiful morning here in London. The batsmen should really enjoy batting on this surface, it's still a good batting pitch. There are some footholes for Ravi Jadeja to exploit, especially against the left-handers. India will have to bowl really well to force a win today,' reports Dominic Cork

  • SEP 06, 2021 02:55 PM IST

    Can Jadeja spin his web?

    India will heavily bank on Jadeja's exploits. The left-arm spinner conceded a few yesterday due lack of accuracy and consistency. Whenever he got the ball to pitch on the roughs, he caused some discomfort to the batsmen. Today, India would want him to do more of it.  Should he nail consistency and target the roughs more often, he can tilt the momentum into his side's favour very quickly

  • SEP 06, 2021 02:46 PM IST

    First session to decide  the fate?

    The first session will be of utmost importance today. The plan for both teams is very clear:

    1. For India- if they can pick up 3-4 wickets without giving away too many, they will have a shot at wrapping up the game before 90 over. 
    2. For England- The openers continue need to continue the good work from yesterday. If they can survive this session, the hosts will be the favourites to win the Test.
  • SEP 06, 2021 02:38 PM IST

    What happened on Day 4?

    Following Ravindra Jadeja (17), Ajinkya Rahane (0), and Virat Kohli (44) falling in quick succession, India were in a spot of bother. However, Shardul Thakur (60) came to India's rescue once again in the lower-middle order and along with Rishabh Pant (50), he stitched an important 100-run stand for the 7th wicket to get India's innings back on track. After their departure, Umesh Yadav (25) and Bumrah (24) added quick runs to take India to 466.

    In response, Burns and Hameed played out 32 overs to end the day at 77/0.

  • SEP 06, 2021 02:30 PM IST

    India vs England, 4th Test, Day 5 LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 5 of the 4th Test between India vs England at The Oval. England, at 77/0, still need 291 runs to win but their openers, Haseeb Hameed (43*) and Rory Burns (31*), look well settled. India need to boss the opening hour and the opening session to improve their chances. Can they get it done? Stay tuned to find out

