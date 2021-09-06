India vs England Live Cricket Score, 4th Test, Day 5: England openers set up thrilling final day as India eyes victory
- IND vs ENG 4th Test Live Score: England openers Haseeb Hameed (43*) and Rory Burns (31*)will resume their chase of 368 at 77/0 as India would eye early wickets to dent the home team's chances. Follow the live score and updates from Day 5 of the India vs England 4th Test at The Oval.
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test Day 5: It's all come down to the final day of The Oval Test between India and England. India, after being bowled out for 466 on Day 4, set England a mammoth target of 368. However, the home side's openers, Haseeb Hameed (43*) and Rory Burns (31*), proved to be equal to the task as they ended the unscathed at 77/0. A new day presents a new challenge and with the final 90 overs to come, all three results are possible. Irrespective of what happens, one thing's guaranteed: top-notch entertainment. So, sit back and let's find out how this Test ends.
SEP 06, 2021 03:30 PM IST
LET'S PLAY
Umesh Yadav will get the day going. Hameed will face the first ball of the day
SEP 06, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Pep Talk
The players are out on the field and as always, Kohli was seen giving a pumped-up pep talk to his teammates.
SEP 06, 2021 03:26 PM IST
Can England pull off another heist?
'No Shami, no Ishant, no Ashwin': Atherton on whether England can chase down 368.
SEP 06, 2021 03:19 PM IST
What are your thoughts on this?
India batting coach Vikram Rathour has his say on Ajinkya Rahane's form- FULL STORY
SEP 06, 2021 03:15 PM IST
15 minutes to go
How excited are you? I, for one, cannot wait for the action to begin! This will be ariveting day of cricket. The equation is simple:
90 overs. 10 wickets.291 runs
SEP 06, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Shardul speaks to the host broadcasters
“We're into the last day and the game is equally poised. Both teams are pushing hard for a result, you can't expect a lot more. All we need is an early wicket, or even if we get a couple of wickets in the middle, the pressure will be on them. We'll need to keep pushing them back. There can be a bit of reverse swing with the older ball, there's enough footholes and Jadeja will be obviously bowling into the rough. I think there could be a bit of reverse swing on offer later today.”
SEP 06, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Pitch report
'It's a beautiful morning here in London. The batsmen should really enjoy batting on this surface, it's still a good batting pitch. There are some footholes for Ravi Jadeja to exploit, especially against the left-handers. India will have to bowl really well to force a win today,' reports Dominic Cork
SEP 06, 2021 02:55 PM IST
Can Jadeja spin his web?
India will heavily bank on Jadeja's exploits. The left-arm spinner conceded a few yesterday due lack of accuracy and consistency. Whenever he got the ball to pitch on the roughs, he caused some discomfort to the batsmen. Today, India would want him to do more of it. Should he nail consistency and target the roughs more often, he can tilt the momentum into his side's favour very quickly
SEP 06, 2021 02:46 PM IST
First session to decide the fate?
The first session will be of utmost importance today. The plan for both teams is very clear:
- For India- if they can pick up 3-4 wickets without giving away too many, they will have a shot at wrapping up the game before 90 over.
- For England- The openers continue need to continue the good work from yesterday. If they can survive this session, the hosts will be the favourites to win the Test.
SEP 06, 2021 02:38 PM IST
What happened on Day 4?
Following Ravindra Jadeja (17), Ajinkya Rahane (0), and Virat Kohli (44) falling in quick succession, India were in a spot of bother. However, Shardul Thakur (60) came to India's rescue once again in the lower-middle order and along with Rishabh Pant (50), he stitched an important 100-run stand for the 7th wicket to get India's innings back on track. After their departure, Umesh Yadav (25) and Bumrah (24) added quick runs to take India to 466.
In response, Burns and Hameed played out 32 overs to end the day at 77/0.
SEP 06, 2021 02:30 PM IST
India vs England, 4th Test, Day 5 LIVE!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 5 of the 4th Test between India vs England at The Oval. England, at 77/0, still need 291 runs to win but their openers, Haseeb Hameed (43*) and Rory Burns (31*), look well settled. India need to boss the opening hour and the opening session to improve their chances. Can they get it done? Stay tuned to find out
